COACH: Steve Addazio (38-38 in six seasons at Boston College; 51-49 in eight seasons overall)
2018 RECORD: 7-5, 4-4
2018 BOWL: First Responder Bowl against Boise State was cancelled because of bad weather
RETURNING STARTERS: 6 on offense, 3 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Anthony Brown, RB AJ Dillon, OT Ben Petrula, LB Isaiah McDuffie
KEY LOSSES: WR-RS Michael Walker, TE Tommy Sweeney, OG Chris Lindstrom, OT Aaron Monteiro, DE Zach Allen, DE Wyatt Ray, DT Ray Smith, LB Connor Strachan, CB Hamp Cheevers, SS Will Harris
DT TANNER KARAFA ON OPENING AGAINST VIRGINIA TECH: "It creates a sense of urgency when you play a tough team like that at the start. It's good, though, that we have that time to prepare for them. Our whole schedule is going to be tough, though. We're one of four teams in FBS that play 11 Power Five teams throughout the season. We're going to have to be on our 'A' game pretty much every week."
STEVE ADDAZIO ON QB ANTHONY BROWN: "He's got a tremendous arm. He can really run. He has two seasons of eligibility left, and I would suspect that should be the best two years of his career. So I'm hoping that the elevation of quarterback play is going to have a huge impact for us."
ADDAZIO ON PROMOTING BILL SHERIDAN TO DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR AND JIM REID GOING FROM DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR TO DEFENSIVE ENDS COACH: "Jim Reid at this point in his career kind of wanted to just focus on coaching the defensive ends. Bill was on our staff, Bill had been a coordinator in the NFL at two different stops, highly respected guy. It was a really good, naturaly way to keep continuity."