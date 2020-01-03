VMI logo

Samford at VMI

1 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Samford 7-8, 1-0 Southern Conference; VMI 5-10, 0-2 SoCon.

Notes: VMI freshman Kamdyn Curfman has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his team’s games this season. He is tied for 10th nationally with a league-high 47 3-pointers. … The Keydets rank second nationally with an average of 11.3 3-pointers per game. … Samford’s Josh Sharkey leads Division I in assists (9.2 apg) and steals (3.5 spg). He averages 18.3 points. … Travis Evee averages 12.7 points for VMI. … Samford has beaten VMI nine straight times.

