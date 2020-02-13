RADFORD — Mike Jones had to be happy with how his Radford men’s basketball team handled Thursday night’s game against Presbyterian without him on the bench.
Jones served a one-game suspension for conduct the school thought was over the top during the Highlanders’ win over Winthrop earlier in the week.
With assistant coach Ron Jirsa running the show, the Highlanders won 81-71 and extended their win streak to six games. It was the third straight game they have scored 80 points or more and fourth straight they shot better than 50% as a team.
“This is not an easy game when your coach is not there and you have an assistant filling in,” Jirsa said. “I thought the maturity of our players was really the biggest thing I can say about our group effort tonight.”
Jirsa’s goal was to “stick with the gameplan” the team has used throughout conference play. Radford had the same starting lineup as it has in recent games and kept similar rotations. One key difference behind the scenes for Thursday night’s game was that all the assistants joined together to scout Presbyterian.
“I was standing up, but the guys really did a nice job working together,” Jirsa said. “ Typically we have one coach scout the game, and obviously that’s the right hand man for coach Jones in that game. This time we all did it.”
Radford opened the second half with a 6-0 run to go up 44-35 and tie its largest lead of the game. The Highlanders’ leading scorer, Carlik Jones, had a quiet first half with only one field goal, but scored five points in less than 3 minutes coming out of halftime.
Presbyterian had a hard time keeping things close once Jones got on track as Devin Hutchinson put up big numbers off the bench.
Jones finished with 17 points (15 in the second half) with seven rebounds and four assists. The junior guard is averaging 25.8 points per game at the Dedmon Center this season on 55% shooting.
Hutchinson made his presence felt when the game was tied 13-13 midway through the first half. Radford hit four straight 3-point shots, with Hutchinson draining three.
Hutchinson’s nine points in the first half were the most he’s had in an entire game since Radford’s 91-40 win over Bridgewater on Nov. 12, when he scored a career-high 17 points. He tied that career high on a reverse layup with 4:08 to play.
“We just wanted to have [Coach Jones’] back,” Hutchinson said. “That’s what he would do for us.”
The senior guard had 17 points on Thursday in 15 minutes and was a perfect 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.
“We got to have a number of guys play good, we got to have six or seven or eight guys play good. They don’t have to play great, but when one of them does play great that’s the piece that puts it over the top,” Jirsa said. “I thought Devin got on track right away tonight. He was really pure shooting the ball and the other guys feed off that.”
Presbyterian’s leading-scorer Cory Hightower led all scorers with 10 points in the half while Ben Drake scored seven points off the bench to keep it a one-possession game at 38-35 going into halftime. Hightower finished with 21 points.
Radford sophomore forward Chyree Walker was held out of the game with a lower body injury. He’s averaged 3 points and 2.8 rebounds a game this season.
