RADFORD — The Radford men’s basketball team will likely hear its name on Selection Sunday despite Friday’s disappointing loss in the semifinals of the Big South tournament.
It just won’t be the NCAA Tournament’s selection show.
The Highlanders are guaranteed the Big South’s automatic NIT bid since they claimed the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Radford’s postseason plans weren’t finalized as of Friday night, but the program will likely accept the bid.
After losing in the finals of last year’s Big South tournament, Radford discussed the possibility of playing in the College Basketball Invitational and the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament, but decided against participating in either event for logistical reasons.
The Highlanders have made the postseason three times during Mike Jones’ nine seasons as coach. They played in the 2017-18 NCAA tournament and were in the CBI twice (most recently in 2014-15).
The program has never played in the NIT.
“I’ll run with these guys any day,” Jones said after Friday night’s 86-78 loss to Hampton. “I love these guys.”
Radford (21-11), the Big South’s regular season co-champion, is in the midst of an unprecedented third-consecutive 20-win season. The 15 conference wins tied a school record as well.
Leading scorer Carlik Jones was named the conference’s player of the year, and Mike Jones won coach of the year honors.
Carlik tied a career high with 33 points in the loss to Hampton. He’s now 28 points away from setting the school’s all-time single-season scoring record.
It was Jones who hit a buzzer-beater in the Big South tournament finals two years ago against Liberty to send Radford to the NCAA Tournament. The thought of an NIT bid wasn’t all that comforting for Jones on Friday night.
“I would definitely love to step on the floor with my seniors and the rest of my fellow teammates again, but I don’t think so,” Carlik Jones said when asked if it would help take away the sting of the loss.
Radford coach Mike Jones was a little more upbeat.
While Jones is mindful of how the coronavirus could affect his team’s postseason plans, he is excited to get a little more time coaching a group that features a senior class that set a record with 80 wins over a four-year span.
The NIT field will be announced at 8:30 p.m. March 15.
“These guys are a lot of fun, they got a lot of personality,” Jones said. “I think they love each other. I told them not since my assistant coaching days at VCU when we went to the Final Four where the players have great chemistry among themselves, the coaches have chemistry and the coaches and players have chemistry among each other.
“When it’s a family like that, it’s a lot of fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.