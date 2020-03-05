RADFORD — Mike Jones ditched his sport coat early in the second half of Radford's Big South men's basketball tournament quarterfinal.
Things got a little intense at the Dedmon Center for the tournament’s No. 1 seed against a short-handed Charleston Southern team, a No. 8 seed that almost upset the Highlanders a month earlier on the same floor.
A late offensive flurry gave the Highlanders a 62-48 win a spot in Friday's 8:30 p.m. semifinal against the winner of Thursday's late game between Hampton and Longwood. But to get there, RU fought for its postseason life early in the second half, trailing by as many as seven points when Jones burned an early timeout.
Fans at the Dedmon were noticeably anxious, as Radford turned the ball over three times on its first four possessions coming out of halftime. The Highlanders second shot clock violation of the game put Jones over the edge.
It extended a sloppy stretch of play that started in the first half when they turned the ball over eight times and Charleston Southern had a 10-2 advantage in points of turnovers.
Jones had a simple message for his team during the timeout — just calm down.
“I don’t like calling them that early, but certainly they had momentum, they felt good about what they were doing and our guys didn’t,” Jones said. “It was just a quick reset and I thought coming out of there our guys said, ‘let’s sit down and guard, the rest will take care of itself.’”
Radford responded with an 11-0 run to retake the lead.
The Highlanders' leading scorer Carlik Jones, who was named the Big South’s player of the year eariler in the week, got emotional signaling for fans to get out of their seats after dishing out an assist to Devonnte Holland during the run.
Holland’s layup gave the Highlanders a 37-36 lead with 13:58 left in the game.
“We stopped sitting a lot of ball screens and just got guys out of there and gave them space, Carlik is one of the rares guys in college basketball that can create his own without any kind of ball screen,” Mike Jone said. “Once he gets in that lane, he can find other people. He dropped a couple down to Devonnte and kicked a couple out to shooters and that really made a difference.”
It was still tense until the final 5 minutes, with Charleston Southern’s Phlandrous Fleming single handedly keeping the Buccaneers withing a possession. Fleming had 23 points with 10 rebounds and four assists just two nights after putting up the Big South tournament’s first-ever triple-double in a win over Presbyterian.
He scored nine straight points for his team midway through the half, but Carlik Jones wouldn’t be outdone.
“He got hot and I took it upon myself to say no more,” Carlik Jones said. “He kind of got under my skin when he got and one and screamed in my face. I felt it was disrespectful. I took it as no more, he gets nothing else easy. Everything else he shoots or takes is going to have to be hard or he’s going to have to work for.”
Jones stole the ball from Fleming with 7:33 to go in the game and raced back for a layup to put Radford up 50-45. It came on the heels of an acrobatic move in the lane where he pinballed around Fleming and two other defenders for a layup. The first-team all-Big South selections guarded each other for most of the second half.
“That’s my guy, man,” Fleming said. “As soon as they announced player of the year, I sent him a quick text and congratulated him. It’s all competition man. We both wanted to win so bad. All love for him, he’s a magnificent player, very crafty.”
Jones put things out of reach when he dropped in his first 3-pointer of the night to give his team a 58-45 lead with 4:05 to go. The basket was part of a larger 18-0 run that left Charleston Southern in the dust.
He surpassed 1,500 career points in the win, a milestone that made him the second player in conference history with 1,500 career points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists. He had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Charleston Southern went 0 for 12 from the field during the seven minute stretch as their six-man rotation left little room for error. The Bucs had four starters play at least 40 minutes in the loss.
“I hate excuses, I do, but with this one I just don’t see any other reasons to move so well in the first half and move so well in the first 10 minutes and stop moving the last eight than sheer fatigue,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said.
Radford had a similar drought of more than eight minutes without a field goal in the first half as CSU wiped out an early 12-4 lead.
Charleston Southern guard Deontaye Buskey completed a three-point play to tie the game 12-12 with 8:56 to go in the first half. Fleming extended the 11-0 run with a 3-pointer on the next possession to give them their first lead of the game. Fleming led all scorers in the half with 12 points.
The Buccaneers benefited from a four point swing late in the half when the officials called Holland for a flagrant foul. Holland caught a CSU defender with an elbow to the face when he was trying to create some space in the lane with the ball. They went into halftime with a 29-27 lead.
