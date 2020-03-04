RADFORD — Radford opens the Big South Tournament on Thursday night playing host to Charleston Southern at the Dedmon Center.
The Highlanders (20-10, 15-3 Big South) won a share of the conference’s regular-season title and earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament over Winthrop based on tiebreakers.
Radford is excited to host the entire tourney for the first time since 2009 — it hosted the finals the last two years — but that top seed hasn’t historically guaranteed success. The No. 1 seed has only won the tournament twice in the last 10 years.
As the No. 2 seed last year, the Highlanders lost the tournament final in front of a packed crowd at home against No. 4 seed Gardner-Webb.
“As we make a schedule and go into the season, this is the most important part of the year is the tournament for a league like ours,” Radford coach Mike Jones said. “You only get one team that has an opportunity to go to the NCAA Tournament. You try to get the best seed you can so you can host or make your path easier, but once the games start in the tournament, it’s win or go home.”
Radford is wary of the eighth-seeded Charleston Southern team that nearly pulled off an upset at the Dedmon Center earlier this year. Charleston Southern won its first-round match-up 81-64 over Presbyterian on Tuesday.
The Buccaneers were an inbounds pass away from escaping with a win against Radford back in February. A turnover under their own basket paved the way for a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation from Highlanders leading scorer Carlik Jones that sent the game into overtime. Radford eventually won 77-74.
The winner of Thursday’s game will play in the semifinals against the winner of No. 4 Longwood and No. 5 Hampton.
