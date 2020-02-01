RADFORD — Carlik Jones has dazzled Radford men’s fans at the Dedmon Center before with late game heroics.
He likely topped his past performances on Saturday against Charleston Southern.
Jones scored 12 straight points for the Highlanders during one extended stretch in the final seven minutes before knocking down a fade-away buzzer beater from the corner to send the game into overtime.
Radford went onto win 77-74, with Jones scoring a game-high 28 points.
“To have a guy that can close games like that is pretty special,” Radford coach Mike Jones said. “It’s unique. In all my years of coaching, we haven’t had very many of them. We are going to enjoy the ride.”
The normally reserved coach ripped off his sport coat after the game and spiked it on the floor celebrating a win that Radford nearly gave away at the end of regulation.
Jones praised his team’s “grit and determination” in bouncing back from some costly miscues.
“There’s a clock and you just have to fight until the clock says zero, you never know what’s going to happen,” Jones said.
Charleston Southern guard Deontaye Buskey hit a 3-pointer to tie the game 65-65 with 35 seconds to go.
After Highlanders guard Travis Fields missed a go-ahead bucket on the return trip down the court, CSU’s leading scorer, Phlandrous Fleming, was fouled coming down with the defensive rebound. Fleming knocked down both his free throws with 4.8 seconds remaining on the clock.
“I couldn’t believe [the officials] made that call at that moment with that little bit of time, it was a little bit of contact, it was surprising,” Mike Jones said. “I knew he was going to make him.”
Radford (13-9, 8-2 Big South) turned the ball over on what looked to be its final possession trying to inbound the ball, but got a second chance when Charleston Southern (11-11, 5-5) threw a baseball pass the length of the court out of bounds without anyone touching it to give the ball right back to the Highlanders under their own basket to set up Carlik’s buzzer beater.
“I saw the ball go in the air, I’m not going to lie, my heart dropped,” Carlik Jones said. “I know if that kid would have touched it just with a pinky or anything that the ball would have been wherever he touched it. Seeing the ball go out of bounds gave me hope. ”
Highlanders forward Devine Eke gave his team some much needed energy with a monster block early in the second half. Charleston Southern swung the ball around the perimeter to Duncan Lexander in the corner. Lexander put up a 3-pointer thinking he was open, but Eke leaped up and swiftly swatted it out of bounds with authority. Eke had a similar block on Nate Louis in overtime.
The next time down the court Eke and Lexander tangled under the basket with the Highlanders’ big man stealing an offensive rebound away and getting fouled in the process. The extended possession ended with Donald Hicks burying a 3-pointer to tie the game at 37-37 with 15:29 to go and kick-starting a 14-2 run.
Eke, a graduate transfer from Rider, has averaged close to 30 minutes per game since replacing Leroy Butts in the starting lineup. He had five points, seven rebounds and four assists. One of those assists came in the final minute of overtime on Fields’ go-ahead 3-pointer.
Radford guard Donald Hicks also had a big game, scoring 16 points with four 3-pointers and six rebounds. He hit a key late bucket with 50 seconds to go in regulation to put the Highlanders up 65-62.
“One of the reasons we inserted him was because he’s our best rebounder, we identified that as something that was stopping us from getting multiple stops in games and finishing possessions,” Mike Jones said.
Radford held Fleming in check for much of the game. He had 13 points on 4-of-17 shooting and turned it over four times. He didn’t hit the rim on a desperate, off-balanced 3-point attempt at the end of overtime. The junior came in averaging 25.6 points in his team’s last five games.
