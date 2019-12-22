WASHINGTON — Radford made sure Richmond couldn’t get any offensive flow going early in their DC Holiday Hoops Fest Showcase contest on Sunday.
As a result, it was the Spiders of the Atlantic 10 playing uphill most of the game, which the Highlanders won 73-58 before 1,381 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington.
“Our guys played some unbelievable basketball from the opening tip to the end of the game,” Radford coach Mike Jones said. “Richmond has such a hard system to guard and I thought our guys focused and payed attention to detail. When you hold a team that averages close to 80 points a game, to just 58, you’re chances are good.”
The Spiders (10-2) have lost to No. 12 Auburn (11-0), and Radford (4-7).
"I think they just played a lot tougher than us, honestly," said UR freshman forward Tyler Burton, who scored eight on three-of-four-shooting.
Richmond failed to finish around the basket several times on the way to its season-low in points. The Spiders' best route to offensive success against a team without much height seemed to be establishing 6-foot-10 Grant Golden inside. He went 4 for 10 (nine points) and attempted two free throws. Radford poked UR with guards Cle'von Greene, who came off of the bench to score 19 points, Travis Fields (17) and Carlik Jones (14).
Jones double-doubled with 11 assists and also pulled down six rebounds. Devonnte Holland had 13 rebounds for Radford, which held a 38-29 edge on the boards.
Radford came in with only three wins in its first 10 games, but had played a challenging schedule (seven games away from home). The Highlanders shared the Big South Conference regular-season championship last year and were picked as the favorites in the league’s preseason poll.
"From the beginning of the game I thought they were aggressive and had us on our heels to a certain extent," said UR coach Chris Mooney, whose starters made 16 of 49 (32.7%).
The Highlanders out-scrapped Richmond in the tone-setting first half, in which the Spiders shot 36 percent. Radford prohibited the back-cuts UR likes and stayed tight on UR's 3-point shooters.
The game wraps up the Highlanders' pre-Big South portion of their schedule, other than a Dec. 29 game with non-Division I Central Penn that comes after the team's Christmas break.
In the opener of Sunday’s doubleheader, 19 turnovers sunk William & Mary in a 78-72 loss to Saint Francis. The Tribe (8-5) shot 50%, hit nine of 22 3-point attempts, and outrebounded SFU 37-30. But the Red Flash (7-4) made their run off W&M turnovers in the second half.
