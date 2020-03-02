RADFORD — The Big South Conference awarded with some major hardware Monday, when the men's basketball awards were announced.
Redshirt junior Carlik Jones earned player of the year honors and coach Mike Jones was named coach of the year for the second time in three seasons.
Carlik Jones and fellow guard Travis Fields were named first-team all-conference as well.
Carlik is the fourth Radford player to win Big South player of the year honors and the first since Art Parakhouski did it in 2009-10. Jones received 18 first-place votes and 402 total points from a panel featuring head coaches and members of the media.
Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow finished second (four first-place votes and 353 votes) and his teammate Ben Stanley was third (two first-place votes and 346 votes).
Jones was the only player in the league to average at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists this season. He was No. 3 in the league in scoring, averaging 19.6 points per game and had 16 games with 20-plus points. He was named Big South player of the week five times.
He’s a bucket away from becoming the second player in Big South history with 1,500 points, (1,498), 450 rebounds (453) and 450 assists (460). He's at 1,498, 453 and 460 going into tournament play.
“I feel like I haven’t even reached my full potential,” Jones said in an interview last week with The Roanoke Times. “That’s why I try to get the best version of myself. My goal is to win another championship and going to another NCAA Tournament.
In coach of the year voting, Mike Jones received 11 first-place votes and 44 total points. Gardner-Webb coach Tim Craft was second (four first-place votes and 33 points) and Longwood coach Griff Aldrich was third (five first-place votes and 27 points).
Radford was the league’s regular season co-champion for a second straight year with a 20-10 overall record. It was the first time in program history that RU has put together three consecutive 20-win campaigns. The Highlanders also tied a program record with 15 conference wins.
The Highlanders are seeded No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, which begins on Tuesday, and will host the quarterfinal and semifinals rounds for the first time since 2009.
They were one of only six programs in the nation to lead their conference in field-goal percentage (46.7%) and field-goal defense (41.7). They also led the Big South in scoring defense (66 points per game).
Carlik Jones also credits his coach for developing hime into the conference’s top player.
“I feel like Coach Jones has the utmost respect and the utmost trust in my game,” Carlik Jones said. “He tells me to play my game and play with confidence. He believes in me and tells me to be myself. He loves the way I’m playing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.