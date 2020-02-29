RADFORD — Mike Jones didn’t even attempt to figure out the Big South’s complicated tiebreaker system.
When his Radford men’s basketball team lost 70-62 to Gardner-Webb on Saturday at the Dedmon Center, which followed Winthrop’s win earlier in the day over High Point, it created a tie for first place in the conference.
Radford (20-10; 15-3 Big South) faced a similar scenario last year when it lost to Campbell in the season finale. Campbell was awarded the No. 1 seed since it swept the season series between the programs.
This year it wasn’t so easy.
“I don’t understand it,” Jones said after the game. “We’ll wait until the seeding comes out and do our best to put this game behind us.”
Since Radford and Winthrop split a pair of games this season, the tiebreaker dropped down to strength of schedule against common opponents (based on order of finish). The Highlanders got the No. 1 seed since its record against Hampton and UNC Asheville — they tied for fifth in the conference with 8-10 records — was 3-1. Winthrop went 2-1 against them.
The Highlanders will play the winner of Charleston Southern and Presbyterian on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
The No. 1 seed should help Radford turn the page on its disappointing loss to Gardner-Webb that ended the program’s 10-game win streak.
“All the focus is on the pain of losing, but the bigger picture is we won a championship for a third year in a row, which is unprecedented,” Jones said.
Gardner-Webb relished the role of playing spoiler — the Bulldogs were already locked into a third-place finish in the conference — and led for all but 42 seconds of the game.
They had Radford on the ropes midway through the second half when Jaheam Cornwall, who was in the midst of a career game, suffered a bloody lip fighting for a loose ball. Cornwall had 19 points on 7-of-7 shooting and a game-high five 3-pointers when he suffered the injury that sent him back to the locker room.
He returned to the bench in the final minutes, but wasn’t able to get back into the game.
Radford battled back from down 14 points to make it a one-possession game. Highlanders senior Devonnte Holland, who had 12 points and nine rebounds, scored a layup to make it 56-53 with 4:40 to go, but Nate Johnson stepped in and played the hero for Gardner-Webb with three straight 3-pointers.
Johnson hit all of his shots from right in front of his own bench. He fouled out in the final seconds with 19 points.
“Every time we play these guys it’s an absolute war,” Jones said. “It’s tough, they do a great job with adjustments.”
Gardner-Webb took a 33-26 lead into halftime on 53.8% shooting. They finished the game shooting 51% from the field and 47.6% from 3-point range (10 of 21).
Senior guard Travis Fields led Radford with 22 points and was 4 of 7 from 3-point range while the rest of the team combined to go 2 of 15. Leading scorer Carlik Jones had 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Jones had two would-be field goals in the second half ring around the rim and bounce out of the basket.
“Our guys were off, a lot of us were off,” Fields said. “There’s going to be nights like that. There’s going to be nights like that though. You have to keep pushing.”
GARDNER-WEBB (15-15)
Dufeal 0-3 0-2 0, Jamison 5-15 0-1 11, Cornwall 7-7 0-0 19, Johnson 7-11 2-2 19, Turner 0-3 4-4 4, Jenkins 1-4 2-3 5, Reid 4-6 0-0 8, Bryant 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 26-51 8-12 70.
RADFORD (20-10)
Eke 3-5 0-0 6, Holland 6-10 0-1 12, Fields 9-14 0-0 22, Hicks 1-5 0-0 2, C.Jones 5-15 4-5 15, Hutchinson 0-3 0-0 0, Jeffers 1-4 0-0 3, Greene 0-0 0-0 0, Djonkam 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 4-6 62.
Halftime—Gardner-Webb 33-26. 3-Point Goals—Gardner-Webb 10-21 (Cornwall 5-5, Johnson 3-7, Jenkins 1-3, Jamison 1-4, Dufeal 0-2), Radford 6-22 (Fields 4-7, Jeffers 1-4, C.Jones 1-5, Eke 0-1, Hutchinson 0-2, Hicks 0-3). Fouled Out—Johnson. Rebounds—Gardner-Webb 29 (Jamison 7), Radford 26 (Holland 9). Assists—Gardner-Webb 16 (Turner 8), Radford 12 (C.Jones 6). Total Fouls—Gardner-Webb 14, Radford 12. A—2,245 (3,205).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.