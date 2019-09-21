LEXINGTON — So much for those back-to-back victories.
The VMI football team’s quest for its first three-game winning streak in 17 years was ended by previously winless Robert Morris on Saturday.
The Colonials grabbed the lead early in the first quarter and never relinquished it, beating the Keydets 31-21 in a nonleague game at Foster Stadium.
Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim said his team must learn from “this difficult loss.”
“The staff and I will be in early tomorrow to watch the film to give our young men answers to why we didn’t play as well as we normally do,” Wachenheim said. “We just never, I think, were in a great rhythm for some reason. It’s difficult to figure out why.
“We just weren’t as sharp this week for some reason.”
VMI (2-2), which was coming off back-to-back wins over Division II opponent Mars Hill and Southern Conference rival East Tennessee State, was seeking to improve to 3-1 for the first time since 1991.
“We just didn’t execute properly, but … we’re still going in the right direction,” safety A.J. Smith said. “We were just inconsistent on all cylinders.
“Adversity, we didn’t handle it as well as we did against ETSU.”
The Colonials had entered the game with an 0-3 mark, including a loss to Division II member Kentucky State.
FCS member Robert Morris funds only about 40 football scholarships, while VMI passed out 61 football grants this year. Robert Morris belongs to the Northeast Conference, which limits its members to 45 football scholarships.
Nevertheless, Robert Morris beat VMI for the third straight time. The Colonials won at VMI in double overtime in 2013 and shut out VMI two years ago.
“We didn’t give up any big plays,” Colonials second-year coach Bernard Clark said. “We made sure they stayed in front of us and we made … key tackles.
“They didn’t turn a 5-yard pass into a 15-yard pass, which a lot of teams have been doing against us.”
VMI won 31-24 at ETSU in overtime last weekend to snap a 27-game losing streak against Division I foes.
But on Saturday, the Keydets never led. They fell behind 21-8 at halftime.
“We went out there and made too many mistakes that are uncharacteristic of VMI football teams that put us behind the 8-ball the whole football game,” Wachenheim said. “Eight penalties. That’s a lot for us.”
The Keydets were able to turn their 446 yards of total offense into just two touchdowns and two field goals.
“On some of those drives we got down in the red zone and didn’t get to cash in,” quarterback Reece Udinski said. “It’s stuff like that that just makes you shake your head.”
Udinski threw a 21-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 21-14 early in the third quarter. But Bowling Green transfer Terence Stephens scored on a 2-yard run to extend the cushion to 28-14 with 6:44 left in the third.
Salem High School graduate Alex Ramsey dove into the end zone for a 2-yard TD run to cut the deficit to 28-21 with 14:53 to go
But Nick Bisceglia made a 25-yard field goal to extend the lead to 31-21 with 9:11 remaining.
Ramsey rushed for a career-high 153 yards on 24 carries.
The fourth-year junior also made a costly first-quarter fumble, with the Colonials recovering the ball at the VMI 23. Three plays later, Caleb Lewis threw a 15-yard TD pass to extend the visitors’ lead to 14-3 with 2:51 to go in the first quarter.
“It was just sweaty; it came out,” Ramsey said of his fumble.
Lewis completed 12 of 17 passes for 214 yards with one interception. Teammate Alijah Jackson ran for 125 yards and one TD.
Udinski completed 30 of 51 passes for 274 yards. He fumbled on a sack in the waning minutes.
VMI will begin another two-game series with Robert Morris next year.
