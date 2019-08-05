Roanoke College announced Monday that Kirk Nauman has stepped down as the head coach for men's and women's cross country and track and field to take the same position at NCAA Division II member Southwest Minnesota State.
Nauman steered Roanoke for the past three school years, overseeing 23 ODAC champions and four All-Americans.
Prior to his stint with the Maroons, he had been the head coach at The College of St. Scholastica in Minnesota and had been an assistant at two other Minnesota colleges.
Roanoke has made assistant Tim Smith the interim cross country head coach and named assistant Gene Galloway the interim track and field head coach.