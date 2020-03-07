RADFORD — The Radford women’s basketball team beat Hampton 70-63 on Saturday to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Big South tournament.
The Highlanders (17-12, 15-5), which won its fourth straight game, claimed sole possession of second place. Hampton (18-11, 14-6) entered Saturday tied with Radford for second place but dropped into a tie for third.
As the No. 2 seed, Radford will get to host a quarterfinal doubleheader Thursday and a semifinal game Friday. Radford will face 10th-seeded USC Upstate or seventh-seeded Winthrop at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Regular-season champ Campbell will host the other quarterfinal doubleheader and the other semifinal. The highest remaining seed will host the title game on March 15.
Thanks to being the No. 2 seed, Radford will receive the league’s automatic WNIT bid if Campbell wins the NCAA tournament berth that goes to the champion of the league tournament.
Aiden Rainford had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Highlanders, while Khiana Johnson tallied 18 points. Amele Ngwafang added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Hampton led 55-51 with 8:02 to go, but Radford scored nine straight points to grab the lead.
The Pirates cut the lead to 64-63 with 47 seconds left. But Radford made six of eight free throws the rest of the way.
SOCON MEN
ETSU 70, VMI 57
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Daivien Williamson scored 15 points and went 7 of 7 from the field to lead the top-seeded Bucs (28-4) to a Southern Conference quarterfinal win over the ninth-seeded Keydets (9-4).
Sean Conway had 11 points for VMI.
The Bucs shot 51% from the field to VMI’s 35.6%. The Bucs scored 17 points off VMI’s 18 turnovers.
Western Carolina 70, Mercer 56
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Mason Faulkner had 22 points as fifth-seeded Western Carolina defeated fourth-seeded Mercer in the Southern Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday.
Carlos Dotson had 19 points for the Catamounts (19-11). Onno Steger added 13 points.
Kamar Robertson had 17 points for the Bears (17-15). Djordje Dimitrijevic added 11 points. Ethan Stair had nine rebounds.
Wofford 77, Furman 68
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Trevor Stumpe scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to help seventh-seeded Wofford pull away to eliminate No. 2 seed Furman in a Southern Conference tournament quarterfinal on Saturday.
Wofford (18-15) will play the Chattanooga-UNC Greensboro winner in a Sunday semifinal.
Chevez Goodwin scored 19 points to lead the Terriers. Storm Murphy added 15 points.
Mike Bothwell scored 18 points for Furman (25-7). Jordan Lyons added 15 points and Clay Mounce had 13.
Stumpe made four of his five 3-pointers during a 20-5 run as Wofford built its largest lead of the game, 60-58 with 6:19 remaining.
Furman cut the deficit to 68-62 with 3:04 to play, but Wofford answered with a 6-0 surge for another 12-point lead with 28 seconds left.
CAA MEN
Elon 63, JMU 61
WASHINGTON — Marcus Sheffield II scored 10 points and the game-winning jumper with three seconds left and seventh-seeded Elon came from behind to beat No. 10 James Madison in Saturday’s first round of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.
The Phoenix (12-20) advance to Sunday’s quarterfinal against No. 2 William & Mary (21-10).
Kris Wooten made back-to-back 3-pointers and Elon closed to 61-59 with 1:39 to play before Sheffield tied it at 61 with a dunk.
JMU’s Matt Lewis missed two jumpers before Sheffield hit his game-winner and a 3 by Lewis at the buzzer missed.
Hunter Woods scored 15 points and made four steals for Elon, which trailed 34-28 at halftime. Hunter McIntosh had 12 points and Wooten had 10.
Lewis scored 17 points, Dwight Wilson had seven rebounds and Wilson and DeShon Parker scored 11 apiece for the Dukes (9-21).
ACC WOMEN
No. 22 FSU 62, No. 4 Louisville 60
GREENSBORO, N.C. —
Nausia Woolfolk scored 16 points, Kiah Gillespie had 15 points and 16 rebounds and No. 22 Florida State (24-7) beat top-seeded Cardinals on Saturday to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game for only the second time in school history.
Dana Evans had 16 points to lead Louisville (28-4), while Jazmine Jones added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
No. 10 N.C. State 82, Boston College 75
GREENSBORO, N.C. —
Aislinn Konig and Jada Boyd each scored 16 points, and the Wolfpack advanced to Sunday’s title game against 22nd-ranked Florida State.
Elissa Cunane had 11 points for the Wolfpack (27-4, 14-4).
Emma Guy had 19 points and seven rebounds for BC (20-12, 11-7), while Taylor Ortlepp added 14.
