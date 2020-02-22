Roanoke College logo
Saturday

Randolph at Roanoke

2 p.m. at Cregger Center

Records: Randolph 7-17, 3-12 ODAC; Roanoke 15-9, 9-6.

Notes: This is the regular-season finale for both teams. Roanoke is tied with Ferrum and Guilford for fourth place. Randolph is tied with Emory & Henry, Shenandoah and Eastern Mennonite for last place. … Roanoke beat Randolph 79-64 on Dec. 7. … Brian Smith averages 12.0 points for Randolph, while Tripp Greene averages 11.7 points for Roanoke. … Dillon Thomas of Roanoke leads the ODAC in 3-point field-goal percentage (52.1%).

