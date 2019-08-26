Defending ODAC champ Randolph-Macon topped the ODAC football coaches’ preseason poll Monday, with Ferrum fourth and Washington and Lee fifth.
ODAC newcomer Southern Virginia, a football-only member of the league, was picked last out of nine teams.
Randolph-Macon had eight first-place votes and 64 points. Bridgewater was picked second, collecting one first-place vote and 51 points.
Randolph-Macon went 9-3 overall and 6-1 in the ODAC last fall. The Yellow Jackets won an NCAA Division III playoff game for the first time last year, beating John Carroll in the first round. It was the first time since 2013 that an ODAC team won a playoff game. The Yellow Jackets fell at Muhlenberg in the second round.
The Yellow Jackets, who open the season Sept. 5, are ranked No. 24 in the D3football.com preseason Top 25 poll.
Running back Tre Frederick (1,284 rushing yards), who made the All-ODAC second team last year, and All-ODAC first-team offensive linemen Jake Wernle return for the Yellow Jackets. Wernle has been named a second-team preseason All-American by D3football.com, while Frederick is a preseason third-team All-American.
Randolph-Macon quarterback Burke Estes, who threw for 1,740 yards last fall, also returns.
Bridgewater went 6-4, 4-3 last year. Linebacker Re’Shaun Myers, the 2018 ODAC defensive player of the year, has been named a preseason first-team All-American by the Street & Smith’s and Lindy’s Sports preview magazines and by D3football.com.
Quarterback Jay Scroggins, who threw for 1,424 yards, is also back for BC.
Hampden-Sydney was picked third in the ODAC poll with 46 points, just two more points than Ferrum.
The Tigers went 4-5, 4-3 last year. Franklin County graduate Kaleb Smith, who was the 2018 ODAC rookie of the year, is back after rushing for 602 yards and catching 71 passes last season. He made the All-ODAC third team at running back last fall.
Receiver Major Morgan, a 2018 All-ODAC first team pick, is also back for the Tigers. He had 81 catches for 1,143 yards last year. But the Tigers must replace QB Alec Cobb, who made the All-ODAC second team as a senior last year.
Ferrum went 5-5, 3-4 last year. Giles High School graduate Brian Mann is back after rushing for 1,605 yards and earning second-team All-America honors last fall. The All-ODAC running back has been named a preseason second-team All-American by D3football.com.
QB Zack Clifford, a Glenvar graduate who threw for 1,601 yards last year, also returns for Ferrum. All-ODAC second-team offensive lineman Jordan Patti (Staunton River) and All-ODAC second-team linebacker AJ Camp are also back.
W&L went 5-4, 3-4 last season. The Generals welcome back All-ODAC second-team pick Josh Breece, who ran for 1,119 yards last fall. Quarterback Drew Richardson also returns.
All-ODAC first-team punter Bo Sheridan is also back for W&L, as are All-ODAC second-team offensive lineman Sean Clark, All-ODAC second-team defensive lineman Andrew Frailer and All-ODAC second-team linebacker Will Corry.
Emory & Henry was picked sixth in the poll. The Wasps went 4-5, 3-4 last year. All-ODAC third-team QB Hunter Taylor is back after throwing for 1,942 yards last fall.
All-ODAC first-team offensive lineman Tyler Wetterings (Franklin County) also returns for the Wasps.
Shenandoah was picked seventh. The Hornets went 5-5, 3-4 last year. All-ODAC first-team receiver Casey Stewart (15 TD catches) is back.
The Hornets will miss Hayden Bauserman, who earned ODAC offensive player of the year honors as a senior last fall. He set the ODAC single-season records for passing yards (3,832), TD passes (43) and completions (355) last year, when he led Division III with an average of 383.2 passing yards. He threw for an ODAC-record 132 TD passes in his career.
Guilford was picked eighth. All-ODAC first-team linebacker Bryce Smith (105 tackles) is back for the Quakers, who went 3-6, 2-5 last year.
The Quakers will miss All-ODAC running back De’Eric Bell, who rushed for 1,334 yards last year. He led Division III with an average of 239.9 all-purpose yards, earning first-team All-America honors as an all-purpose back.
Southern Virginia was formerly a football-only member of the New Jersey Athletic Conference. The Knights went 3-7 overall and 2-7 in NJAC play last year.
Akiva Wedge, who ran for 1,032 yards and earned All-NJAC first-team honors, is back. So are All-NJAC first-team safety Neil Davis (86 tackles) and All-NJAC second-team offensive lineman Grady Sami.
SVU will open the season Sept. 7 against visiting Montclair State, while W&L will open that day against visiting Dickinson. Ferrum won’t open until Sept. 14, when it visits Greensboro.