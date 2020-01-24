Men's Basketball
Saturday
No. 3 Randolph-Macon at Roanoke
4:30 p.m. at Cregger Center
Records: Randolph-Macon 16-1, 8-0 ODAC; Roanoke 11-6, 5-3.
Notes: Randolph-Macon rose three spots to No. 3 in NCAA Division III in this week's D3hoops.com poll — its highest ranking in five years. … The Yellow Jackets have won four straight games since suffering their lone loss at Mary Washington on Jan. 8. … Last year, Randolph-Macon won the ODAC regular-season crown; reached the title game in the ODAC tournament; and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAAs. … Buzz Anthony averages 15.3 points for the Yellow Jackets, who are shooting a league-high 46.6% from the field. … Randolph-Macon leads the ODAC in scoring defense (54.4 ppg), with Roanoke ranked second (61.9 ppg). Randolph-Macon and Roanoke also rank 1-2 in field-goal percentage defense. … Caleb Jordan averages 11.5 points for Roanoke, which has lost back-to-back games. … This is the second game of a doubleheader; the Roanoke women's basketball team will host Shenandoah at 2 p.m.
