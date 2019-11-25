VMI running back Alex Ramsey and VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim were named finalists for major FCS awards Monday.
Ramsey is one of 26 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the FCS offensive player of the year. The Salem High School graduate is tied for the FCS lead in touchdown runs (22) and ranks sixth in rushing yards (1,326).
Wachenheim is one of 15 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award, which goes to the FCS coach of the year. He steered VMI this season to its most overall wins (five) since 2003 and its most league wins (four) since 1979.
James Madison's Curt Cignetti is also a coach of the year finalist.
JMU defensive ends Ron'Dell Carter and John Daka are among 16 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the defensive player of the year.
Richmond linebacker Tristan Wheeler is among 20 finalists for the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the FCS freshman of the year.
