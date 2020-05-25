As a home-schooled gymnast, Raena Worley never got to be a part of a high school team.
So she loves being part of a college team.
The Riner resident was a freshman on the nationally ranked Kentucky women's gymnastics squad this year. She was so good that she made the Southeastern Conference all-freshman team.
Gymnastics is no small deal in the SEC. The Wildcats averaged more than 3,700 fans at their six home meets at Memorial Coliseum this year and drew more than 11,000 fans for a home meet at Rupp Arena.
"I would come out of classes and there would be someone there that knew me. And I didn't know them," she said in a phone interview from her Riner home. "But then I would meet them, because gymnastics gave me that ability."
The 4-foot-11, 117-pound Worley also got to experience the camaraderie of her fellow Kentucky athletes — although some of them couldn't help but poke a little fun.
"A lot of the football players will call me 'Short Stack,’" she said. "The soccer players will lean on me with their elbows on my head, like a little arm rest."
Full scholarship
Worley — whose family moved from Christiansburg to Riner eight years ago and is in the process of moving back — took her first gymnastics class at the Virginia Techniques Training Center in Christiansburg when she was 4 years old. She began competing for the Virginia Techniques club team when she was 6 years old.
Worley moved up to Level 10, the highest Junior Olympics level, when she was a seventh-grader.
"That was young [to reach that level]," Virginia Techniques owner and coach Cheryl Johnson said. "She was very, very small, … she was strong and fearless. She kind of had all the qualities that it takes to be a high-level gymnast."
A former Kentucky gymnast spotted her at a non-UK camp and recommended her to Kentucky coach Tim Garrison.
Worley verbally committed to Kentucky in the summer of 2016, after her ninth-grade year. She reaped a full scholarship offer. She picked the Wildcats over Ohio State, West Virginia, Nebraska and Utah.
At the 2017 Junior Olympics national championships, she took fourth in the all-around competition in her age division.
Her finish earned her an invitation to spend three or four days learning from the USA Gymnastics staff at the now-closed Karolyi Ranch in Texas.
"That was unbelievable," she said. "It was a dream I had since I was a little girl."
She tied for second in the all-around in her age division at the 2019 Junior Olympics national championships last May.
Succesful transition
Worley's parents have home schooled their five children.
Worley was home schooled until the sixth grade, then attended Pathway Christian Academy in Christiansburg for Grades 6-8. She went back to being home schooled for high school, although she still took one or two classes at Pathway Christian each year.
She then had to adjust to being one of more than 29,000 students at Kentucky.
"It was a little bit scary," she said of the campus. "But it was so inspiring, just to meet all the different people."
Worley was one of two former Virginia Techniques gymnasts who were on NCAA Division I teams this year, along with Cave Spring graduate Megan Benzie, who was a senior at Eastern Michigan.
Worley relished the competition at Kentucky's practices.
"Coming from a small gym, there was definitely competition, but no one my age and no one I could go head-to-head with," she said. "When I got to Kentucky, there were 20 other girls who had the same drive and who were my age.
"And I loved it."
But Garrison, whose team kicked off the regular season last January, was not sure how Worley would fare when competing in front of thousands of fans.
"The hardest things to predict is how athletes, especially coming out of club gymnastics, are going to make the transition," Garrison said. "When you go to a club gymnastics meet, basically it's just a bunch of parents in the stands. Every event's going on at once, and there's not much fanfare.
"At our first meet [at Utah], … we had about 12,000 people. … Most of the time we're on live TV. … And you're the only person competing; there's nothing else going on in the venue. … And it's very important to the team that you're successful. So there are so many different pressures."
Worley, who found the big crowds exciting, made a successful transition. She was twice named the SEC freshman of the week in January, becoming only the second Kentucky gymnast to ever earn that honor multiple times.
"I was raised in my gym with a drive," she said. "That same drive was … [at] Kentucky, so the expectation was high and the drive was there."
Garrison used her in three events in the season opener, then promoted her to all-around status beginning with the second meet. The all-around competition is based on how a gymnast does in all four of the events — the floor exercise, balance beam, uneven bars and vault.
"She's a very talented young lady," Garrison said. "Works her tail off."
Worley's best event is the floor exercise. She won that event in three meets this year. She twice earned a score of 9.95, which was the best score on the team this year in that event.
"I've done the skills for so long, I'm very confident," she said of that event. "I don't have to worry about them as much and I can just let myself feel the floor routine and embrace the moment and interact with the audience."
She won the balance beam in a meet at LSU.
Worley finished the season tied for seventh in the SEC and ranked 23rd nationally in the floor exercise. She ranked eighth in the SEC and 28th nationally in the all-around.
The Wildcats were 7-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC when their season came to a premature end in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. They finished No. 13 in the final Top 25 poll.
The Wildcats' final regular-season meet was canceled, as were the SEC championships and the NCAAs.
"We were on the bus to [a meet at] West Virginia when we got the call that the meet was [off]," she said. "It was shocking."
For the first time in her gymnastics career, Worley could not head to a gym.
"I never really took a break until I was forced to with the corona," she said. "The longest I'd taken off was about five days. So corona's been a little rough on me."
Since returning home in March, she was only able to practice some moves on the backyard grass and on a little bar in her house.
But two weeks ago, the Virginia Techniques gym got the green light to hold workouts outdoors. So Worley and others can do drills on mats outside.
She is looking forward to rejoining the Wildcats, though.
Garrison feels she has the potential to become an All-American.
"I don't have any question about that," he said.
