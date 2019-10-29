CHARLOTTE — Radford is certainly not Underdog U.
For the second straight year, Radford swept the Big South men's and women's basketball preseason polls Tuesday.
The Radford men are seeking to make the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years. The Highlanders return three starters from a team that tied for the Big South regular-season crown and lost in the league title game in March.
"Even though we've been picked first in the poll for the past two years, we appreciate it, it's a good thing to see, but I think we'll always be hungry to win," Radford guard Carlik Jones said Tuesday at Big South media day at a Charlotte hotel. "Definitely we have the pieces, we have the ingredients, to make it to another championship and to win."
The Radford women are aiming for their second straight NCAA tournament appearance. The Highlanders welcome back three starters from the team that swept the Big South regular-season and tournament titles.
"We use the metaphor 'Bullseye on our back,’" Radford fifth-year senior center Sydney Nunley said. "That's kind of been the theme here and there for the past couple years. That gives us the motivation to work."
The Radford men will miss forward Ed Polite Jr., who averaged 13.4 points and a league-best 9.5 rebounds as a senior. He made the All-Big South first team in March, when he also was named the league's defensive player of the year. Polite, the program's career rebounding leader, is now playing in Italy.
But the Radford men still received 13 first-place votes and 299 points from a panel of coaches and media members Tuesday. Gardner-Webb, which beat Radford in the Big South final, actually received one more first-place vote than the Highlanders but wound up second in the poll with 295 points.
"A little surprising," Mike Jones said of Radford topping the poll. "It is going to be a monumental task to try to be No. 1 without Ed. He brought us so much toughness and so much stability in the frontcourt. We're going to have to figure out who's going to replace that.
"But I'm excited about the other guys that we have. At the end of the day, it's not as much about individual guys as it is about the team. We have a talented group. If we can make them gel and bring them together, we have a chance to be pretty good."
The league's coaches named Carlik Jones the preseason Big South player of the year. The fourth-year junior guard averaged 15.7 points and 5.8 assists last season, when he helped the Highlanders win 22 games.
"We've asked him to really be as good a defensive player as he is an offensive player," Mike Jones said. "We've asked him to really understand how to run a team and be emotionally stable night in and night out."
Radford's other returning starters are senior guards Travis Fields (10.8 ppg), who made the preseason All-Big South second team, and Donald Hicks (8.7 ppg).
In addition to Polite, center Mawdo Sallah is the other starter who must be replaced.
Forward Devonnte Holland (Martinsville) could start this year.
"I'm hoping that he can have a breakout year," Mike Jones said.
On the women's side, Radford must replace two All-Big South first-team picks.
But the Highlanders still topped the preseason coaches poll for the third straight year. Radford received six first-place votes and 113 points. Hampton was second with three first-place votes and 104 points.
"I'm a little surprised," Radford coach Mike McGuire said of being picked first. "We obviously have a strong senior class who's played a lot and who's won a couple championships since they've been here, but after that there's a lot of unknowns. We have a lot of kids that need some game experience pretty quickly.
"We're going to need some of these returning players who were role players last year to step up and take on more significant roles. They have to embrace that. And we're going to need some of our newcomers to step in and contribute right away. We need to play, and we need to learn more about each other."
The Radford women won 26 games last season, when they advanced to the NCAAs for the first time since 1996.
They will mill miss Destinee Walker, who averaged 14.0 points as a senior last year.
Radford is also without Big South tournament most valuable player Lydia Rivers, who averaged 12.2 points and a league-high 10.3 rebounds. She has joined Virginia Tech as a graduate transfer.
"Lydia was a monster in the paint," Nunley said.
Nunley (10.1 ppg, 9.7 rpg) made the preseason All-Big South first team Tuesday.
"I'm going to have to step up with my rebounding," Nunley said.
Senior guard Khiana Johnson (11.0 ppg) made the preseason All-Big South second team.
The other returning starter is fifth-year senior guard Jen Falconer.
Junior-college transfer Aiden Rainford will replace Rivers at power forward.
Radford no longer has injury-plagued backup Savannah Felgemacher (9.3 ppg, 8.5 rpg), who opted to graduate and not use her final season of eligibility.
The Radford men open the season Nov. 8 at defending Atlantic Sun champ Liberty, while the women open that night at Vanderbilt.
