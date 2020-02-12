RADFORD — Radford has suspended men's basketball coach Mike Jones for one game.
Jones will serve the suspension on Thursday night when the Highlanders host Presbyterian at the Dedmon Center. Assistant coach Ron Jirsa will coach the team in Jones’ absence.
The self-imposed suspension by the school stems from an incident just minutes into Radford’s 81-77 win over Winthrop earlier in the week.
Jones and Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey had a shouting match at midcourt and had to be separated by their assistant coaches while officials reviewed a play. The ESPN Plus cameras missed what sparked the shouting match.
Both coaches were called for technical fouls.
The officials also handed out technicals to Radford guard Travis Fields and Winthrop forward D.J. Burns a few minutes later. A Radford spokesperson confirmed that no players will be disciplined.
“Coach Jones’ one-game suspension is the result of on-court conduct that occurred during Monday night’s game against Winthrop,” Radford athletics director Robert Lineburg said in a release. “The action does not reflect the level of compassion and professionalism demonstrated by Coach Jones on a daily basis. Coach Jones is a proud Highlander and an outstanding role model for the team, our campus and our community.”
Jones earned his 150th win with Radford earlier this season. He’s currently ranked third all-time in program history behind Ron Bradley (193 wins) and Joe Davis (165).
“I apologize for my poor judgement,” Jones said in a release. “First to our coaches, players and administration, the responsibility is all mine and I fully accept the consequence that comes because of my actions. I also apologize to Coach Kelsey, his staff and players. I allowed my emotions to get the best of me and in that situation, I made a poor choice. We had an outstanding officiating crew working the game and I should have allowed them to handle things.”
Jirsa has been on the staff since 2015. The 30-plus year coaching veteran’s resume includes stints as head coach at Georgia and Marshall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.