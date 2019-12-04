RADFORD — It was a happy — and prolific — homecoming for the Radford men’s basketball team.
Back at the Dedmon Center after a string of four straight road games, the Highlanders squashed James Madison 94-71 on Wednesday.
The 94 points were a season high for Radford (3-4).
“I think the guys maybe felt a little bit better at home,” Radford coach Mike Jones said. “Maybe they actually worked on their shot.”
Fourth-year junior guard Carlik Jones had 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Radford, coming close to a triple-double.
“It would’ve been … a big accomplishment for me, but I’m just glad we got this win,” he said. “We lost our last few games, so being able to come home and get this win was probably the biggest thing for me.”
Did Mike Jones know his star was one rebound shy of a triple-double when he pulled him from the game with 4:30 to go?
“I did,” he said. “I would’ve loved to have seen him get it, but obviously we don’t want to take any [injury] chances up [22] … late in the game.”
Carlik Jones said one of the assistant coaches had talked about “focus” before the game.
“What I focused on is taking what the defense gave me, do whatever I could to put our team in the position to win, … rebounding, boxing out,” he said. “Also, attacking and being aggressive. A lot comes with attacking — driving to the rim. If ain’t nobody there, you lay it up. But if you’re being stopped by two, three people is when you spread out to your shooters.”
The Highlanders, playing at home for the first time since Nov. 12, beat JMU (5-4) for the second time in three years.
Radford went just 1-3 on its recent road stretch, although the lone win did come at Big Ten member Northwestern.
The Highlanders were coming off back-to-back losses to Bradley and Monmouth. Radford scored just 61 points at Bradley and only 63 points at Monmouth.
On Wednesday, the Highlanders led JMU 63-41 with 16:27 to go.
The Highlanders shot 54.3% from the field.
“They got everything easy,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “We were just really out of sorts defensively and didn’t play with a lot of focus and a lot of energy.”
The Dukes had noteworthy wins over Charlotte, Old Dominion and East Carolina on their resume.
But Radford shot a sizzling 60.6% from the field in the first half Wednesday, building a 52-35 halftime cushion. The 52 points were the most Radford had scored in the first half of a game this season.
“Our guards were tremendous at getting in the paint and sharing the ball,” Mike Jones said. “Early in the first half, we got in there … and dropped it down to our bigs, and they were able to finish. And then we started spreading it out and guys were making shots.
“We didn’t shoot quick. We were able to move the ball and get a great shot.”
The Highlanders had 24 assists and just five turnovers.
“Twenty-four assists and five turnovers is probably the most beautiful stat I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” Mike Jones said.
Junior forward Leroy Butts IV had a career-high 19 points for Radford. It was the first time he scored in double figures this season.
“[It was due to] my teammates just finding me in the open spots and me just taking the right shots at the right time,” Butts said.
Radford improved to 4-13 in the series. It was the first time Radford ever beat the Dukes by double digits.
JMU shot just 41.7% from the field.
Leading 21-20, Radford went on a 10-0 run to build a 31-20 cushion with 6:38 to go in the first half. Rider graduate transfer Devine Eke had five of his 11 points in the run.
Up 33-28, the Highlanders went on a 12-0 run to build a 45-28 lead with 2:16 left in the first half.
Matt Lewis scored 18 points for JMU. Freshman reserve Julien Wooden (Northside) had three points for the visitors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.