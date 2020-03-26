RADFORD — Radford guard Carlik Jones entered his name into the transfer portal on Wednesday, but that’s not the only move he made.
The defending Big South player of the year also submitted his name to the NBA advisory committee. The committee allows players to earn feedback on their draft status without jeopardizing their future eligibility.
Jones posted a message on social media Thursday thanking Radford and commenting on his decision to explore his options for next season for the first time.
“I have grown so much over the last four years, not just as a basketball player, but as a young man as well, all of the opportunities and success would not have been possible without the support of my parents, family, teammates, coaches and Highlander nation," Jones tweeted.
“All of these people and all of this support make it possible for me to say that I have decided to submit my name to the NBA advisory committee. It’s been my lifelong goal to play in the NBA. I have also entered the transfer portal in consideration for my final year of eligibility.”
Jones averaged 20 points with 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season. The fourth-year junior was the only player in the league to average at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists this season.
He’s already received significant interest from more than a dozen top tier programs in the country, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, including Michigan State, Gonzaga, Oregon, Ohio State, Louisville and Virginia Tech.
Jones, who plans on graduating from Radford in May, would have a final year of eligibility if he pulls his name out of the draft.
The Highlanders (21-11, 15-3) lost in the Big South semifinals 86-78 to Hampton. They earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NIT as the tournament’s No. 1 seed, but the postseason tournament was canceled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. It would have been the program’s first ever appearance in the NIT.
As a redshirt freshman, Jones sent Radford to the NCAA tournament for the first time in nine years with a 3-pointer at the buzzer against Liberty in the 2018 Big South title game.
