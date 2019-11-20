The Radford men’s basketball team knocked off another foe from a major conference Tuesday night.
After going on the road and upsetting Notre Dame and nationally ranked Texas last season, the Highlanders won 67-56 at Big Ten member Northwestern on Tuesday.
“Whoever we play, wherever we play, I believe our guys believe they have a chance,” Radford coach Mike Jones said Wednesday in a phone interview from Chicago.
Radford (2-2) has also beaten Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Penn State and Oregon State since Jones became the coach in 2011.
What is the secret sauce to all those upsets?
“The secret sauce is we have good players, too,” Jones said. “The team that we played last night, they were mostly freshmen and sophomores. So they didn’t have the same experience our guys have.
“And our coaching staff does an excellent job preparing us for what we’re going to see, and the guys buy into it.”
Northwestern fell to 1-2, including a season-opening upset loss to Merrimack and a win over Providence.
While preparing for the game, Jones felt Radford had a shot to beat the Wildcats.
“You certainly knew that there were some advantages that we had, but there was also some advantages that they had,” said Jones, whose team topped the Big South’s preseason poll.
“We were quicker at every position and they were bigger at every position. So we just had to figure out a way to make it a quickness game and not a height and strength game.
“In the first half, we were able to run offense and get into the teeth of their defense, and it resulted in some wide-open shots. … On the other end, we were quick enough to kind of stay in front of them and make them have to score over us for most of the game. And fortunately, they didn’t make some of the shots that they had.”
Down 12-4, Radford went on a 17-0 run to grab a 21-12 lead with 4:31 left in the first half. Radford led the rest of the way.
The Highlanders led by 14 points at halftime and led by as many as 21 points in the second half.
Jones was not expecting such a decisive victory.
“We were hoping we would have a chance to win in the last five minutes of the game,” he said. “They really imposed their will on us in the first five minutes, and then we were able to kind of turn the tide. They went on a cold streak.”
Fourth-year junior guard Carlik Jones had 20 points and seven assists for Radford.
“He did a great job of getting past their front line of their defense and making the extra pass,” Mike Jones said. “Because he was getting people open, people got him open.”
Senior point guard Travis Fields added 15 points, six assists and no turnovers.
“That was a really terrific performance,” Jones said.
Northwestern shot just 33.3 percent from the field and 14.3 percent (3 of 21) from 3-point range.
Radford’s two losses this year came at Liberty (66-60) and at Georgia Southern (76-73).
“We played terrible in the first half against Liberty. We dug ourselves a big hole,” Jones said.
“Against Georgia Southern, we played pretty well. … Georgia Southern just imposed their will on the offensive glass. … We should’ve won that game. I think the guys knew that and felt like they let an opportunity slip, so they tried to not let the same thing trip us up [at Northwestern].”
Radford outrebounded Northwestern 36-30.
Tuesday’s game was part of the on-campus portion of the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament. Radford, one of eight teams in the field, will also visit Bradley on Friday and Monmouth next week as part of the event. Tournament organizers are paying Radford a total of $150,000 for the three games.
Radford is not one of the four teams that will get to play in the Florida portion of the tournament next week. Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Kansas State and Bradley get to do that.
But Radford is squeezing in some fun during its visit to Illinois. The Highlanders, who practiced at DePaul on Wednesday afternoon, planned to attend a Chicago Bulls game Wednesday night. They planned to travel to Peoria, Illinois (where Bradley is located) later Wednesday night.
Radford’s next shot at a foe from a major conference will come in a Dec. 18 visit to Mississippi State.
