Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young will not be the only member of the Radford High School Class of 1981 on an ACC bench next season.
Young's old friend and former teammate Steve Snell was hired two weeks ago as the director of men's basketball operations at North Carolina State.
Snell, a Radford High School and Radford University graduate, was an assistant coach at Mid-American Conference member Ohio University last season.
He left the Bobcats for the chance to be in a Power Five conference.
"It was an opportunity I couldn't turn down," Snell, 56, said in a phone interview from his Ohio home. "It's going to be exciting."
Snell is part of an impressive family tree.
He is a first cousin of two other Radford High School graduates of note — former Virginia Tech volleyball player Sonya Adams Curry, who is the mother of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, and new Ferrum College football coach Cleive Adams.
Snell texts Stephen Curry after watching him on Warriors telecasts to tell him what he observed.
One of Snell's brothers is former Radford High and Virginia Tech football standout Donald Wayne Snell, who now lives in Charlotte.
Snell still has family members in this area, including a mother and brother in Christiansburg and a brother in Dublin.
Snell played football, basketball and baseball at Radford High School.
Young was one of his classmates from kindergarten through high school. They were teammates on the Radford High School boys basketball team.
"Steve was a lot better player than I was," Young said. "We had a really good team — went to the semifinals of the state tournament.
"Steve was a really good athlete. … But not nearly as good an athlete as his sister Brenda."
Snell and Young have remained friends over the years.
"We text each other all the time late at night," Snell said. "He's a dear friend — he has been since I was 4 or 5 years old. Usually if I've got a big decision to make in my life, he's one guy I can call and trust."
"Steve has remained a very good friend of mine for many, many years," Young said.
Snell's college basketball career consisted of one year of JV ball at Radford University.
While working at an RU men's basketball camp in 1989, Snell caught the eye of then-RU coach Oliver Purnell. Purnell offered him a job on his staff as a volunteer assistant. That job was the start of Snell's lengthy college coaching career.
Snell recently concluded his 30th season as a college coach. N.C. State is the 12th college he has worked for, but this is the first time he has been on a staff in a Power Five conference.
He will be working for a friend — State coach (and former Ferrum basketball player) Kevin Keatts.
Snell first met Keatts in the early 1990s when Snell was an assistant at Wingate. Keatts was then a Heritage High School quarterback attending a football camp at Wingate. The two ran into each other in the Wingate gym. Keatts told Snell he also played basketball, and the two struck up a conversation.
Their paths crossed again in the late 1990s when Snell was a Marshall assistant recruiting at Hargrave Military Academy, where Keatts was an assistant.
When Snell left Marshall in 2001 to join the Tulane staff, he recommended Keatts — then the Hargrave head coach — as his replacement. Keatts got the job, and spent two years at Marshall before returning to Hargrave.
Keatts and Snell kept in touch over the years.
"He's a tremendous person," Keatts said. "We're really fortunate to have him."
There is another familiar name on the State staff. One of Keatts' assistant coaches is Ferrum graduate and former Tech head coach James Johnson.
As the director of men's basketball operations, Snell will not be allowed under NCAA rules to hit the road in recruiting. He can attend State practices but is not allowed to coach during them. He will be on the bench for the games, offering Keatts advice.
"I wanted an older guy who had been around," Keatts said. "When the position opened … I started brainstorming on some guys that I really like and I kept coming back to Steve."
Prior to joining the Ohio University staff last year, Snell had been out west in recent years.
After spending seven seasons as an assistant at Mountain West Conference member Air Force, he became an assistant at West Coast Conference member Santa Clara in 2014. After two seasons at Santa Clara, he served as an assistant at Summit League member Denver from 2016-19.
"To get back to this side of the country is exciting for him and his family," Young said. "It will be great to have him close.
"I'm happy for Steve. He's a great man."
Now that he has added a Power Five school to his resume, Snell hopes the State job will help him achieve his dream of becoming a head coach.
"I thought this move may help me get to that point," he said. "I'm getting up there in age, and people try to hire younger and younger these days."
