RADFORD — The Big South tournament isn’t until March, but fans at the Dedmon Center might have witnessed an early preview of the conference finals on Monday night.
Radford hosted Winthrop in a battle for first place with both teams coming into the game with identical 5-0 league records. The heavyweight showdown came down to a tense final 5 minutes with the two teams locked into a back-and-forth one-possession game.
Winthrop turned to its big-bodied redshirt freshman D.J. Burns down the stretch to lock up the 61-56 victory. The 6-foot-9, forward planted himself near the basket and called for the ball. He showed some real touch, scoring seven of his 19 points in the final 3 minutes. He also had eight rebounds and a career-high three blocks.
“We’ve seen some of their other games where they went to him down the stretch and he delivers,” Radford coach Mike Jones said. “We thought we had a good matchup, but he made tough shots. The one time we switched it up and tried to double, he found somebody on the weak side and they knocked down a three. Then it’s pick your poison. In those situations you hope that twos will keep us in the game.”
The Eagles held onto a slim advantage for much of the game — Radford was in front for 14 seconds until the final 5 minutes — before Travis Fields hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Highlanders a 53-52 lead with 3:32 to go.
Radford was 2 of 24 from 3-point range when Fields buried those two shots from well behind the line. The team’s then traded the lead three more times , with Burns answering each time.
Winthrop’s biggest issue most of the night was trying to defend Carlik Jones. The Eagles threw a variety of defenders at him, but the senior guard blew past everyone of them with ease.
Jones got his teammates a number of open looks by drawing double teams as he attacked the basket, but the Highlanders shooters had an abysmal night. Jones had much better success keeping the ball himself. He muscled up a thunderous one-handed jam in the face of multiple defenders that drew a standing ovation early in the second half.
“I have faith in everybody on the team,” Jones said. “I tried to stay positive, stay aggressive, look for my shots, but also drive and help get those guys shots no matter what. I have the utmost confidence in every shot everyone took tonight. ... Offensively it just wasn’t our night.”
Jones was Radford’s lone source of consistent offense finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. It was the 10th time this season he scored 20 or more points, but it wasn’t enough for the Highlanders. Fields was the only other player in double-digits with 12 points.
“That was my fault, I called a couple of plays to try to get a little pressure off him and give somebody else a chance offensive to break out,” Mike Jones said. “It worked once or twice, but for the most part Carlik had it going and I should have got him some more touches.”
Winthrop opened up early 13-7 by hitting three of four from 3-point range in the first 7 minutes, while Radford was 1 of 8 from the outside during that stretch.
The cold shooting touch continued for the Highlanders throughout the first half. They missed three straight putback attempts in front of the basket during one sequence. It was part of a 6 minutes stretch where the Highlanders made zero field goals.
Jones threw down an explosive one-handed dunk to end the extended drought.
The Highlanders went into halftime trailing 27-20 on 27% shooting from the field (9 of 33) and 15% from 3-point range (2 of 13). It was the second fewest points they have scored in the first half all season (19 points at Liberty).
It remained a close game though thanks to Radford’s half-court defense. After opening up an early lead, the Big South’s top scoring team went nine minutes without a field goal in the first half and shot 32% from the field.
“Night in and night out you are not going to make shots all the time, I’m proud of our team because we weren’t making shots and still defended,” Mike Jones said. “That’s a mark of a tough team.”
WINTHROP (12-7)
Vaudrin 2-6 0-3 4, Ferguson 3-9 1-2 9, Hale 4-13 2-2 12, Burns 8-12 3-6 19, Anumba 1-2 2-2 5, Zunic 2-3 0-0 4, Claxton 1-2 1-2 3, R.Jones 0-4 1-4 1, Falden 1-5 0-0 3, King 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-57 11-23 61.
RADFORD (10-8)
C.Jones 7-15 5-6 20, Hicks 2-9 0-0 6, Fields 3-10 3-4 12, Eke 2-6 0-5 4, Butts 3-7 0-0 6, Holland 1-2 0-0 2, Djonkam 2-4 0-0 4, Greene 0-4 0-0 0, Hutchinson 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Morton-Robertson 0-0 0-0 0, Jeffers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 8-15 56.
Halftime—Winthrop 27-20. 3-Point Goals—Winthrop 6-27 (Ferguson 2-6, Hale 2-10, Falden 1-1, Anumba 1-2, Zunic 0-1, Vaudrin 0-3, R.Jones 0-4), Radford 6-29 (Fields 3-7, Hicks 2-8, C.Jones 1-4, Jeffers 0-1, Walker 0-1, Hutchinson 0-2, Butts 0-3, Greene 0-3). Rebounds—Winthrop 42 (Burns 8), Radford 38 (C.Jones 10). Assists—Winthrop 12 (Vaudrin 6), Radford 10 (C.Jones, Hicks, Fields 3). T
