RADFORD — Radford stumbled at the end of last season, losing two of three games going into the Big South Tournament. A loss to Campbell in last year’s regular-season finale cost them sole possession of the league title.
The Highlanders haven’t forgotten those struggles as they sit atop the conference tied with Winthrop and three games to go.
“For us upperclassmen, we are all thinking about stuff like that,” Radford senior guard Travis Fields said. “You always focus on the next game, but that’s on the back of my mind in this next stretch trying to get the job done.”
Radford (18-9, 13-2 Big South) gets to play two of the three final games at the Dedmon Center starting with USC Upstate at home on Saturday afternoon.
They close out the season with a game at Hampton on Feb. 27 and hosting Gardner-Webb on Feb. 29 for Senior Day.
None of the teams have winning records and each of them lost to Radford in January, but all three of those games were decided by four points or less.
This isn’t the same Highlanders team though.
Radford enters the stretch on a season-high eight-game win streak after beating UNC Asheville 79-64 on Thursday night. The Highlanders are averaging 78.6 points while shooting 53% over the last six games (they are averaging 71.5 points per game while shooting 46.3% on the season).
On Thursday night, the Highlanders closed out the win over Asheville with 48 points in the second half (two points shy of the most points they have scored all season in a half) on 58.9% shooting.
Those offensive improvements come as they remain the top defensive team in the conference.
“We want to be playing our best basketball at this time of year, our last half against Campbell was probably our best defensive effort and this game in the second half was probably our best offensive effort,” Radford coach Mike Jones said.
“We just have to find a way to put them both together. If we can put that together for 40 minutes then I think it’s going to be hard for whoever we are going to play to beat us.”
‘Night owls’
Radford scheduled a later-than-normal practice on Friday with a short turnaround time between games.
The Highlanders tipped off at 9 p.m. Thursday — ESPNU picked the game for its late television window — and they play again at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Jones said he will probably go easy on his group to keep their legs fresh, but wasn’t planning any other changes to his team’s routine. It was the only time this season the Highlanders had a tipoff after 7:30 p.m.
Jones sent his team home from the Dedmon Center just shy of midnight.
“It threw off my routine, I needed a couple of naps, but those guys are night owls,” Jones said. “They like to stay up late. … The later the game, the better for them. If we played at midnight, I think they would be happy. It was a little bit of a concern, but the guys handled it great.”
Fields, who had a team-high 22 points with five 3-pointers, echoed his coach’s comments.
“That is a fact,” Fields said. “All of us were feeling this night game. I wish we could play all our games this late, honestly.”
Rich history
Radford’s win over UNC Asheville on Thursday night gave the program a slight 38-37 edge in the series history. The win avenged the Highlanders’ 80-67 loss to Asheville earlier this season.
“That one hurt us,” Fields said.
The longtime series between the teams has deeper ties with UNC Asheville hiring Mike Morrell two years ago. Morrell and Jones are from Shaka Smart’s coaching tree. Morrell joined Smart’s staff at VCU the year after Jones left for Radford.
“He’s done a really good job with his team in two years,” Jones said. “Obviously, they had a major upgrade in wins this year, including beating us.”
Jones loves the competition between the programs and anticipates a similar tough match-up against Asheville in years to come.
“They had a down year last year, but they are usually a thorn in somebody’s side,” Jones said.
