Men’s basketball
Thursday
UNC Asheville at Radford 9 p.m. at Dedmon Center
TV: ESPNU
Records: UNC Asheville 12-13, 6-8 Big South; Radford 17-9, 12-2
Notes: This is the 75th matchup between Radford and UNC Asheville with each program owning 37 wins in the series...Asheville beat the Highlanders 80-67 on Jan. 23...Radford has won seven straight since the loss...The Highlanders erased a double-digit deficit for the second time this season in a win earlier in the week over Campbell...Forward Devonnte Holland had a career-high 19 points (9-12) and was one rebound shy of a double-double...Donald Hicks was held to two points leaving him 17 points shy of becoming the 33rd in program history to score 1,000 career points...Asheville had the second worst record in the conference last year at 2-14 (4-27 overall)...At 12-13, the Bulldogs are tied for the second-best turnaround in the country...They are the only Division 1 school in the country to have used one starting lineup all season...They have the Big South’s second best field goal percentage behind Radford (46.2%), but have the worst field goal percentage defense in the conference (50.1%)...The Bulldogs have the best turnover margin in the league by a wide margin (plus-5.24).
— Mike Niziolek
