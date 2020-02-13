Men’s basketball

Presbyterian at Radford

7 p.m. at Dedmon Center

TV: ESPN Plus

Records: Presbyterian 9-16, 6-6 Big South; Radford 15-9, 10-2

Notes: Radford ended Winthrop’s 14-game winning streak on Monday to move within one game of the first place Eagles. … The Highlanders, who will be playing without the leadership of suspended head coach Mike Jones, led by as many as 27 points in the second half, but Winthrop made it a one-possession game in the final seconds before falling short. … Radford has won five straight overall and seven straight against the Presbyterian team it faces Thursday night (dating back to 2016). … The Highlanders won the first matchup between the teams this season 75-64 on Jan. 18. … Radford scored more than 80 points in back-to-back games for the first time this season in its most recent contests. … The Highlanders shot 57% during that stretch and have moved up to No. 2 in the Big South in field goal percentage this season (46%) behind Hampton. … Presbyterian has started four freshmen in nine of its last 10 games. … The leading scorer for the Blue Hose is sophomore Cory Hightower, who is averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. … Radford guard Carlik Jones has raised his scoring average in recent weeks. … After scoring 20 points against Winthrop, Jones is averaging 19.9 points, the highest his scoring average has been since mid-December. … He’s No. 3 in the Big South in scoring and No. 34 in Division I.

— Mike Niziolek

