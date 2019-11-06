Two seasons ago, the Radford men's basketball team cut down the nets after winning the Big South tournament title game on its home court.
But last season, Radford lost the Big South title game on its home court. Gardner-Webb got to cut down the Dedmon Center nets.
The Highlanders are determined to avoid a repeat of last year.
"We definitely feel like we should've won that game," guard Carlik Jones said. "Seeing someone cut down the nets on your home floor is not a good feeling at all.
"I want to get back to the championship. I want to win.
"This team is motivated. … Guys are working on their game always, trying to get better and better."
Jones and two other starters are back from a team that went 22-11 overall and tied for the Big South regular-season crown with a 12-4 league mark.
The Highlanders have been picked to win the Big South in the league's preseason poll of coaches and media members.
Coach Mike Jones isn't worried about how his players will deal with being the hunted. After all, Radford topped the poll last year, too.
"Being picked first and finishing first I think was a hell of an accomplishment, one that's a little bit underrated," said Jones, entering his ninth season at the helm of the Highlanders. "I think they can handle it again."
The Highlanders will open the season Friday with a stern test. They will visit preseason Atlantic Sun favorite Liberty, which returns four starters from the team that lost to Virginia Tech in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
It will be the teams' first meeting since Radford beat the Flames in the 2018 Big South final.
"We better be ready to hit the ground running," Mike Jones said. "They're going to be hungry, based on the history of our rivalry. They're as good a team as we have on our schedule."
Radford — which pulled off upset wins at Notre Dame and Texas last year — will play eight nonleague games away from home this season, including visits to Northwestern and NCAA Tournament participant Mississippi State and neutral-site games with two Atlantic 10 schools. A home duel with NIT participant UNC Greensboro should also be a challenge.
"Our nonconference schedule is so tough that we're going to get punched in the mouth quite a bit," Mike Jones said. "I don't think we can really find out who we are until we get punched in the mouth and see if we get up off the mat.
"I think I overdid it a little bit [with the schedule]."
But he hopes the nonleague schedule will prepare Radford for conference play.
As the Highlanders seek their second NCAA Tournament bid in three years, experience will be an asset.
Carlik Jones, a fourth-year junior, is part of a seasoned roster that features five seniors and a graduate transfer.
"We haven't been at this point in a number of years, where we've had this many veteran leaders," Mike Jones said.
Carlik Jones made the All-Big South first team last year, when he averaged 15.7 points and 6.7 assists. He has been named the Big South preseason player of the year.
"We've asked him to step his game up," Mike Jones said. "From an outside shooting perspective, we've asked him to improve."
Carlik Jones will be joined in the backcourt by fellow point guard Travis Fields, a senior who averaged 10.8 points last year. The third returning starter is senior guard Donald Hicks (8.7 ppg).
The team will miss forward Ed Polite, who averaged 13.4 points and a league-best 9.5 rebounds as a senior. Polite made the All-Big South first team and was named the league's defensive player of the year. Polite, who is the program's career rebounding leader, is now playing professionally in Italy.
Starting center Mawdo Sallah, who was recently cut from a G League team's camp, also must be replaced.
The contenders to fill the two starting frontcourt vacancies are senior Devonnte Holland, a Martinsville graduate who averaged 6.3 points last year; junior Leroy Butts; Lewis Djonkam, who sat out last season after transferring from VCU; and Devine Eke, a graduate transfer from Rider.
"We have some good post players," Mike Jones said. "It's just a matter of figuring out who's going to rise to kind of command the majority of minutes."
Delaware transfer Chyree Walker, who will be eligible in mid-December, can play both power forward and on the wing.
Can Radford remain a good rebounding team without Polite?
"We're certainly going to have to do it more by committee," Mike Jones said. "Our guards are going to have to rebound more than they have in the past. Sometimes we kind of looked and said, 'Oh, Ed'll get the rebound.’ But now Ed's not here. So everybody's going to have to chip in."
The bench includes two freshmen from Radford High School — Quinton Morton-Robertson and Mike Jones' son Miles.
Miles Jones is not on scholarship this season. Jordan Hemphill, the son of RU President Brian Hemphill, is not on scholarship this year, either. Hemphill is sitting out this season after transferring from a Division II school.
