RADFORD — Radford put a double-digit first half deficit in the rear view mirror for the second time this week.
The Highlanders opened the second half against UNC Asheville on Thursday night at the Dedmon Center with all five starters scoring during a wild 18-2 run.
Radford (18-9, 13-2 Big South) never trailed in the second half as they closed out a 79-64 win. The victory extended the program’s win streak to a season-high eight games.
UNC Asheville (12-14, 6-9) made 7 of 8 late in the second half looking to get back on track, but Radford answered every time and the Bulldogs couldn’t get the lead any lower than seven points. The Highlanders shot 59% from the field in the second half.
Radford guard Travis Fields' back-to-back 3-pointers with 3:31 to go put the game out of reach. Fields led all scorers with 22 points and was one shy of his career-high with five 3-pointers.
Fellow guard Carlik Jones had 18 points with five rebounds and eight assists and Devonnte Holland added nine points and nine rebounds. Cle’Von Green had eight points off the bench.
While the Highlanders were in cruise control for much of the second half, it wasn't that way early thanks to UNC Asheville's swarming half court defense.
Bulldogs guard Lavar Batts set the tone early by stealing the ball from Carlik Jones at midcourt and throwing down a one-handed slam on the other end. The Highlanders trailed 6-1 at the first media timeout.
Their first field goal didn’t come until Donald Hicks drove to the basket for a layup nearly five minutes into the game.
Radford coach Mike Jones finally had to call a timeout when UNC Asheville went up 15-5 with 11:44 to go after his team’s fifth turnover of the half (a rare five-second call).
UNC Asheville came into the game averaging 8.4 steals a game (25th in the country) and the a plus-5.5 turnover margin (4th). Batts leads the Big South with 1.9 steals a game and the Bulldogs have three other players ranked in the top 15. They forced 12 turnovers in the first half, but only three of those came in the second half.
Radford made a run late in the first half and a banked in buzzer beater from Carlik Jones made it a tie game, 31-31, at the half. Fields hit his team’s first 3-pointer of the game with 5:01 left in the half as part of an 11-0 run to provide a spark.
