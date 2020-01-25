RADFORD — Carlik Jones wasn’t going to let his team lose a third straight game.

Radford's leading scorer buried his team’s first two 3-points attempts coming out of halftime on back-to-back possessions to spark a 15-0 run on  against Hampton. The Highlanders went on to win the Big South men's basketball game 83-79 on Saturday at the Dedmon Center.

Jones scored eight of the points during the run, which put his team out to a 13-point lead, and finished with a career-high 33. It snapped a two-game losing streak for RU.

Hampton guard Greg Heckstall hit three 3-pointers in the final minute, but the Pirates never had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead down the stretch.

“We’ve been hungry, we took two losses and we all felt it was about time to get back on a winning streak,” Jones said. “I felt like all the guys were focused and determined to get this one.”

Jones overshadowed both of the conference’s leading scorers — Jermaine Marrow (25.5 points per game) and Ben Stanley (22.1). Stanley had 15 of his 23 points in the first half, while Marrow tied a season low with 14 points (6 of 17) with only two field goals in the second half.

“Team defense,” Jones said. “Sometimes you going into a game with great scorers like Marrow, it can be an ego thing — I got to shut him down or If I shut him down we win. I don’t think anybody approached the game like that. If we shut them down as a team we will get the win, that’s what we did tonight.”

Marrow was also no match defensively when pitted against Jones. The success the 6-foot-1 Jones had posting up Marrow in the paint even impressed his teammates.

“That’s a bad man,” Radford guard Travis Fields said on the court after Jones dropped in a floater on the baseline over Marrow and Stanley.

With less than 4 minutes to go, Jones helped put the game away when he kicked the ball out to Fields for an open 3-pointer. Jones drove through the lane and drew three defenders into the paint.

Fields first 3-pointer put Radford up 75-60.

Jones, who came into the game averaging 18.9 points per game, reached his career scoring high on a free throw with 22.9 seconds to play. It was only the second time in his career he reached the 30-point mark. He also dished out 10 assists — one shy of his career high.

“It gave me a little kick to my step being in the game with two other top scorers in the league,” Jones said.

His 3-pointers early in the half helped end Radford’s prolonged 3-point shooting slump.

The Highlanders combined to go 10 of 49 (20.4%) from 3-point range in the back-to-back losses prior to Saturday. Their cold touch continued against the Pirates, when they went 1 of 11 from the outside. They were 6 of 9 in the second half.

Radford reserve guard Josiah Jeffers, who hit the lone 3-pointer in the first half, played a career-high 16 minutes, with Fields and Donald Hicks both in foul trouble. He had previously played 15 minutes in a 90-45 win over Central Penn back in December.

Hicks fouled out with 2:19 to go in the game.

