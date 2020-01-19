Men’s Basketball
Monday
Winthrop at Radford
7 p.m. at Dedmon Center
TV: ESPN Plus
Records: Winthrop 11-7, 5-0 Big South; Radford 10-7, 5-0
Notes: Radford is coming off a 75-64 win over Presbyterian. … The Highlanders shot 53% from the floor while Carlik Jones led the team with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists. … It was the ninth 20th point game for Jones this season. … Jones is averaging a team-high 18.9 points per game this season (No. 2 in the Big South). … Radford has won three straight games over Winthrop. … Both teams go into the game on seven-game win streaks. … The Eagles are 5-0 in the league for the first since 2006-07. … Monday’s matchup pits the Big South’s top scoring team against the top defensive team. … Winthrop leads conference in scoring averaging 82.7 points a game while Radford is holding opponents to 63.6 points per game. … The Highlanders haven’t allowed a conference opponent to score more than 70 points in a game this season. … Winthrop also leads the conference in 3-pointers (9.6 per game) and rebounding (41.1 per game).
