RADFORD — Radford is hitting its stride.
The Highlanders won their ninth straight game on Saturday beating USC Upstate 81-60 at the Dedmon Center. It’s the program’s longest win streak since the 2008-09 season and also the fourth straight victory of 10 points or more.
“There were a lot of things we talked about as a group after that in terms of tightening the screws,” said Radford coach Mike Jones, whos team's last loss was one month ago. “… We knew what we were looking for on offense, we needed to get back to really sharing the ball and since then we have scored at a pretty high rate especially in the last five or six games. I know these defenses are going to make us change, but since then we have been a little more focused and urgent.”
Radford (19-9, 14-2 Big South) led by as many as 13 points over the Spartans in the first half and the advantage never dropped below 10 in the second half as four starters scored in double digits.
As a bonus, the Highlanders moved into sole possession of first place in the Big South thanks to Winthrop’s 87-81 loss to Hampton earlier in the day.
The Highlanders can lock up the No. 1 seed — and home-court advantage — in the conference tournament with wins over Hampton and Gardner-Webb next week.
Radford shared the Big South regular-season title last year with Campbell.
“They knew before the game that Winthrop had lost, these guys are young so sometimes they think they got in it the bag,” Jones said. “We addressed that before the game.”
Radford's leading scorer Carlik Jones had a solid all-around performance with 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Forward Devin Eke continued his strong play since entering the starting lineup in late January with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
It was his third double-double of the season.
Radford senior guard Donald Hicks entered the game nine points shy of 1,000 career points. He quickly reached the milestone as the Highlanders built an early 21-11 lead.
Hicks buried his second 3-pointer of the game with 12:10 left in the first half to give him 1,001 career points. He hit four of his first five field-goal attempts, including a basket on Radford’s opening possession and finished with 12 points.
The Chesapeake native came into the game third on the team in scoring averaging 7.2 points per game this season. He’s the 33rd player in program history to score 1,000 points.
“He’s the ultimate overachiever,” Mike Jones said. “The intangible guy, leader. He had a slow start to the season, but he has not allowed not shooting the ball well affect the rest of his game...to be honest he’s been the quintessential leader and winner for four years.”
Upstate got it back to a one-possession game before the end of the half thanks in part to a technical foul on Radford guard Devin Hutchinson. He fouled Nevin Zink in the act of shooting and was a little too vocal voicing his displeasure in the call.
Zink buried both of his free throws and Everette Hammond hit two for the technical to cut Radford’s lead to 28-25 with 7:38 to go in the half.
It wasn’t close for long, though.
Radford went on a 10-0 run as the Spartans went more than 4 minutes without a field goal and went into halftime with a 40-30 lead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.