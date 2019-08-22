Karl Kuhn had never been a Division I baseball head coach and wasn't anticipating an offer last Friday.
Kuhn, the longtime pitching coach at Virginia, was in his office when he said he was approached by UVa head coach Brian O'Conner.
"He asked me if I would have any interest in the position at Radford," Kuhn recalled, and I immediately told him, 'Absolutely, what a great place!'
"He said, 'OK, let me reach back out to them and let you take it from there.'"
Six days later, Kuhn was introduced as the Highlanders' head coach Thursday after agreeing to terms Wednesday night with the Radford administration.
Joe Raccuia, the head coach at Radford for the prevoius 12 seasons, resigned Aug. 15. He had been placed on administrative leave.
"This was a great opportunity," said Kuhn, who said he had fielded other head-coaching overtures in the past.
Athletic director Robert Lineburg and RU President Brian Hemphill were key factors in his decision.
"Robert's pursuit and vision were clear and infectious an, at the end of the day, you want to work with people you want to work with -- and not for," Kuhn said. "President Hemphill was the icing on the cake for me. He absolutely made me feel warm and welcome and I wanted 100 percent to be his head coach."
Kuhn said he would not be his own pitching coach.
"We're going to keep the staff that's in place," he said. "This team is theirs. I'm the outsider. This is not going to be a 360-degree my way. I'm coming into their house. I know that and I'm respectful of that. I've just been tabbed by the leadership here at Radford to mind this store.
"The only things I can assure you of is, these young men are going to be accountable, there's going to be clear communication and we're going to deal with 100% transparency and mutual respect."