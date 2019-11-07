Radford logo
Men’s basketball

Friday

Radford at Liberty 7 p.m. at the Vines Center

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Notes: This is the season opener for both teams. … This is the teams’ first meeting since Radford beat visiting Liberty in the 2018 Big South tournament title game on a Carlik Jones buzzer-beater. … Liberty returns four starters from a 29-7 team that tied for the Atlantic Sun regular-season title and won the Atlantic Sun tournament. Liberty upset Mississippi State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. … Liberty has topped the Atlantic Sun’s preseason poll, while Radford has topped the Big South’s preseason poll. Liberty’s Caleb Homesely (12.4 ppg) has been named the Atlantic Sun preseason player of the year, while Jones was named the Big South’s preseason player of the year. … Liberty welcomes back Scottie James (12.6 ppg), who joined Homesley on the All-Atlantic Sun first team in March.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

