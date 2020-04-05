Carlik Jones is leaving Radford for the ACC.
The reigning Big South men's basketball player of the year announced on Instagram on Sunday night that he has decided to transfer to Louisville.
"Card Nation turn me up," he wrote underneath a drawing of him in a Louisville uniform. "Committed."
Jones will be a graduate transfer, so he can play for the Cardinals next season without having to sit out a year.
Jones was rated the No. 1 graduate transfer in the nation by ESPN.
ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported last week that Jones' final eight schools were Louisville, West Virginia, Gonzaga, Maryland, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Marquette and Radford.
Jones entered the transfer portal last month. He also submitted his name to the NBA draft advisory committee.
Jones averaged 20.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists as a fourth-year junior this year. He was the only player in the nation this year to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He helped Radford win 21 games, the Big South regular-season title and the league's automatic NIT bid. The NIT wound up being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He became the second player in Big South history with at least 1,500 career points, 450 career rebounds and 450 career assists.
As a redshirt freshman, the Ohio native sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Radford a 55-52 win over Liberty in the 2018 Big South tournament title game. The win put the Highlanders in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nine seasons. He was named the Big South freshman of the year that season.
He made the All-Big South first team as a third-year sophomore, when he helped Radford win a share of the Big South regular-season title.
This is the second straight year that a standout from one of the area's mid-major colleges is jumping to the ACC. Last summer, VMI's Bubba Parham transferred to Georgia Tech.
The Cardinals needed to replenish their backcourt. Starting point guard Lamarr Kimble was a graduate transfer. Guard Ryan McMahon was a fifth-year senior. Guard Darius Perry has decided to transfer.
Louisville went 24-7 overall and 15-5 in the ACC this year. The addition of Jones will help fill some of the scoring void that will be created if junior forward Jordan Nwora, a third-team All-American who has declared for the NBA draft, opts to stay in the draft instead of returning to school. He was the team's leading scorer.
Louisville is losing its second-leading and third-leading scorers. Center Steven Enoch and forward Dwayne Sutton were fifth-year seniors.
