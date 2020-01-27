Kobe Bryant was not only a Los Angeles Lakers legend.
He was also an Olympian.
Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash at the age of 41, helped the U.S. men's basketball team win gold in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.
Duke's Mike Krzyzewski was the coach of both of those Olympic teams.
"Kobe was part of our family — the USA Basketball family," Krzyzewski said Monday on the ACC's weekly teleconference.
"I'm heartbroken, really, as so many millions [are] around the world."
Krzyzewski had been named the U.S. coach in the wake of the United States winding up with bronze at the 2004 Olympics.
Bryant, who was not on the 2004 Olympic team, helped the U.S. return to the top of the basketball world.
"He's brilliant, and a warrior," Krzyzewski said. "He did everything you asked him to do and more. If you get ready to ask him to do something, he's already done it. He was that smart. He just understood what it took to win and get a group together.
"Basketball will be forever grateful for not only what he did for the NBA but what he did with [the] U.S. and what he did off the court in promoting the game, especially in Asia."
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim was one of the assistant coaches on those 2008 and 2012 Olympic teams.
He first coached Bryant as an assistant for the U.S. team that qualified for the 2008 Olympics by winning the 2007 FIBA Americas Championship tournament in Las Vegas.
"His work ethic was astonishing to see up close, to see how he prepared and how he was focused on what he wanted to do," Boeheim said. "In the middle of summer, three weeks before we even had to play, he was full speed — full out. Practiced the night before we got there. Two a day — we practiced once, he'd practice twice. He would lift and train with his trainer during the same day.
"The most driven athlete I've seen. I think [Michael] Jordan was like that. … Everybody wants to be the best, but very few people really do everything to be the best. And he did that.
"He was determined that we were going to win the Olympics and he was not going to be denied. He imparted that effort to all the young players. … We had a lot of young players in 2007, and he showed them the way."
The 2008 Olympics were held in Beijing, while the 2012 Summer Games were in London.
Bryant was both a participant there and a fan.
"He went to every event," Boeheim said. "We played at 10 o'clock at night; he literally was up at 8 o'clock in the morning and went to events. … He was at track and field, soccer, everything. He went to every event all day long, and then he'd show up at the game and be ready to go.
"He just loved the whole Olympic experience … like no one else."
Bryant, a five-time NBA champ, was part of a star-studded 2008 Olympic team that also included LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Chris Bosh.
Krzyzewski and Boeheim were on the U.S. coaching staff from 2006-16.
"[Bryant] was one of our leaders. He helped create the culture … in that 11-year period," Krzyzewski said. "We had a really close friendship, and we trusted one another.
"Great players allow their coaches to coach them, and work with that coaching staff to develop an atmosphere and an environment that's conducive to success. And he, LeBron and those guys did that."
Bryant, James, Anthony and Paul were also on the 2012 squad.
"The most important relationship in my 11 years was the relationship that Kobe and LeBron had. My heart goes out to LeBron," Krzyzewski said. "You're talking about two one-of-a-kind [players] who gave each other and their team their best and created an environment for others to learn from.
"Two brilliant minds and two amazing competitors."
At the 2008 Olympics, Bryant had 20 points and six assists in a 118-107 win in the gold medal game against Spain. The U.S. led by just two points in the fourth quarter.
"When the game got close against Spain in the finals, Kobe took the ball and made the basket that we had to have to win," Boeheim said. "He's an unbelievable competitor."
In 2012, Bryant scored 17 points in a 107-100 win over Spain in the gold medal game.
"He wasn't like anybody. Everybody was trying to be like him," Krzyzewski said. "He was always in pursuit of special, and the next moment. But instead of just pursuing it, he always prepared. There's really nobody who prepared any harder than him. And was never afraid of the next moment.
"The friendships that he developed when he was the best player in the world in 2008 in Beijing with LeBron, Carmelo, Dwayne, Chris [Paul], Chris Bosh helped tremendously. And then when we got to London, that friendship was there to reintroduce another unique guy in [Kevin] Durant, and bring another unique youngster, Anthony Davis, along.
"So when you trace the history of USA Basketball, Kobe Bryant is really a central figure."
Bryant — known as "The Black Mamba" in his playing days — was the father of four daughters, including 13-year-old Gianna, who died in the crash with her father and seven others.
"He was very close to my family," Krzyzewski said. "We shared two loves — love of the game, and we both had daughters. And behind the scenes, he was amazing with my grandkids in Beijing and also in London. They idolized him.
"One of my grandsons, his nickname is 'Mamba’ because he got to meet him in Beijing and fell in love with him."
