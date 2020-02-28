The Roanoke College men’s basketball team blew a 15-point second-half lead Friday.
But the Maroons came through in the end.
The fifth-seeded Maroons beat fourth-seeded Guilford 73-66 in an ODAC quarterfinal at the Salem Civic Center.
“We’ve stressed fighting through adversity all week long,” said Roanoke guard Tripp Greene, who had 18 points and five 3-pointers. “Basketball is a game of runs. We talked it over [during the game] and we were just like, ‘We’ve got to stay calm.’
“Stay calm and collected and good things will happen.”
Roanoke (17-9) advanced to the semifinals for the third straight year. The Maroons will face top-seeded and fifth-ranked Randolph-Macon (24-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re ready for this opportunity. We think we can go all the way,” Greene said.
Down 56-41 with 9:33 left, the Quakers (18-8) went on a 22-8 run to tie the game at 64 with 1:58 to go. They made four 3-pointers in the run.
“We didn’t panic. We didn’t flinch,” Guilford coach Tom Palombo said.
But Guilford scored just two points the rest of the way.
Greene was fouled as he launched a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down. He did not make the shot, but he made all three of the ensuing free throws to give Roanoke the lead for good at 67-64 with 1:27 left.
“We practice free throws all the time,” Greene said. “I’m confident in my free-throw shooting abilities.”
Northside graduate Nick Price scored to extend the lead to 69-64 with 1:09 left.
Roanoke shot 68.4% from the field in the second half.
“If you had told me we would’ve had to score 44 points in the second half to beat them, I wouldn’t have been very optimistic,” Roanoke coach Clay Nunley said. “But … guys made shots. We stayed aggressive.”
The Maroons were 10 of 19 from 3-point range in the game. Greene was 5 of 6 from that distance.
“My teammates got me the ball when I was wide-open,” Greene said. “I had all the time to set my feet, get my shot right and make them.”
Northside graduate Kasey Draper and fellow freshman Efosa Edosomwan each scored 14 points for the Maroons, while Etahn Rohan snared 12 rebounds.
Guilford beat Roanoke 74-58 in the regular season but shot just 31.4% from the field in the rematch..
“They were very physical, very aggressive,” Palombo said. “They really got after us and tried to force us away from the basket.”
Ex-Maroon Jorden Davis tallied 21 points for the Quakers.
“No friends on the court. That’s how I grew up,” Davis said. “On the court, I act like I don’t know [the Maroons]. But off the court, it’s friends.”
Davis averaged 9.4 points as a Roanoke freshman two years ago but played in just four games for Roanoke last season because of an arm injury. The North Carolina native said he transferred to Guilford to be closer to home.
Virginia Wesleyan 71, Ferrum 62
Daniel Spencer had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the second-seeded and 16th-ranked Marlins (22-4) to a quarterfinal win.
The seventh-seeded Panthers finished with a 15-12 mark — the most wins for the team in nine years.
Ferrum led 45-42 with 13:03 left.
“We gave them a good fight,” Ferrum coach Tyler Sanborn said.
With the game tied at 48, the Marlins went on a 10-2 run to build a 58-50 lead with 8:19 left. They led the rest of the way.
The Marlins outrebounded the shorter Panthers 56-33. The Marlins scored 18 second-chance points off their 19 offensive rebounds.
“That was a key for us, the way we rebounded and went after the ball,” Marlins coach Dave Macedo said.
Tim Fisher, who is 6-foot-6, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Marlins. His 6-6 teammate Percy Burt added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
The Marlins shot just 38.8% from the field. They were 3 of 25 from 3-point range.
“We were just trying to … clog the paint and try to dare them to shoot,” Sanborn said.
Ferrum shot only 27.6% from the field in the second half.
“We forced some shots,” Sanborn said. “They make you do that … with the way they switch. They try to make you beat them one-on-one.”
Ferrum made 10 3-pointers, but only three came in the second half.
Foul trouble hurt Ferrum in the second half.
James Smith Jr. had 23 points and four 3-pointers for Ferrum, while Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 17 points, five 3-pointers and 10 rebounds. Rashad Reed added 14 points.
Lynchburg 84, W&L 83
The sixth-seeded Hornets (15-11) beat the third-seeded Generals (20-6).
W&L’s William Brueggeman (23 points) missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
W&L’s Kevin Dennin (21 points) made back-to-back 3-pointers to give his team an 80-76 lead with 3:56 left, but the Hornets went on an 8-0 run to grab an 84-80 lead with 26.3 seconds to go.
T.C. Thacker had 26 points for Lynchburg.
Randolph-Macon 80, Hampden-Sydney 61
Josh Talbert had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets past the eighth-seeded Tigers (14-13).
