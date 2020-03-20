Ferrumsb

The season is officially over for coach Gerald Culler (left) and his nationally ranked softball team. The ODAC and Ferrum made cancellation announcements Friday.

The ODAC announced Friday the cancellation of all ODAC regular-season games and ODAC championships for the rest of the spring sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference, which includes Washington and Lee, Roanoke, Ferrum and Hollins, stated Friday it was leaving it up to each member if it wants to resume practices and nonleague games later this spring.

But Ferrum announced later Friday it was canceling all of its athletic competitions for the rest of the school year. That puts an official end to the seasons of Ferrum’s spring squads, including the college’s nationally ranked softball team.

“My heart is heavy in delivering this news,” Ferrum athletic director John Sutyak said in a statement. “My pledge is that we will look to find a way to appropriately honor all of our Class of 2020 spring senior student-athletes in the future when the global pandemic is under control.”

The ODAC’s decision Friday came in the wake of last Friday’s announcement that it was indefinitely suspending competitions.

The NCAA announced last Thursday the cancellation of NCAA winter and spring sports championships.

