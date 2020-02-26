The Washington and Lee women's basketball team boasts 18 wins and tied for the ODAC regular-season title, but coach Christine Clancy does not see an NCAA tournament at-large bid in her squad's future.
That means the Generals must claim the automatic NCAA Division III tournament bid that goes to the winner of the ODAC tournament. The women's quarterfinals will be held Thursday at the Salem Civic Center, with the semifinals Saturday and the final Sunday.
"Pressure's on us," Clancy said Wednesday.
The Generals are 18-7 overall — the most wins they have ever had going into the league tournament.
They tied Emory & Henry for the regular-season crown with a 15-3 league record — the most ODAC wins in W&L history. This is the first time W&L has either shared the regular-season crown or won it outright.
W&L has won 13 of its last 14 games.
"2020 has been very good to us, so we're feeling pretty confident," Clancy said. "Offensively, we're playing really well together, have a lot of balance.
"We have a great opportunity to make it to the championship game and win the conference tournament, but it's not going to be an easy road."
Emory & Henry beat W&L 84-80 in overtime in the on Dec. 1, so the Wasps reaped the No. 1 seed for the ODAC tournament. W&L is the No. 2 seed.
"We are just playing so much better basketball now than we were Dec. 1," Clancy said.
W&L was not among the nine teams that cracked the NCAA's South Region rankings last week, so Clancy said she is "pretty sure" W&L must win the ODAC tournament to make the NCAAs.
The Generals' resume includes a November loss to Christopher Newport and a December loss to Southern Virginia.
"We had some really good opportunities against nonconference teams early in the season and we just didn't come out with the Ws," Clancy said. "I think we're NCAA tournament-worthy, but you've got to back it up with the wins."
A December league loss to Hollins does not help W&L's at-large hopes, either.
W&L will face seventh-seeded Guilford in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday. W&L won 66-62 at Guilford on Jan. 4 and beat the Quakers 66-54 on Feb. 1.
The Generals lead the ODAC in scoring offense (73.1 ppg), while Guilford leads the league in scoring defense (51.7 ppg).
"We need to push the tempo," Clancy said.
Top-seeded Emory & Henry (21-4, 15-3) was picked only fifth in the ODAC coaches' preseason poll.
"I definitely thought we had the potential to be better than what we were picked," said E&H first-year head coach Jaclyn Dickens, a Galax native who was a Wasps assistant the past four years.
The Wasps have won nine of their last 10 games.
Emory & Henry was only No. 6 in the South Region rankings last week, so Dickens said she does not feel good about her team's chances of getting an NCAA at-large bid if the Wasps don't win the league tournament.
The Wasps will face eighth-seeded Lynchburg, which beat Hollins in a first-round game Monday, at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Sixth-seeded Roanoke (17-8, 12-6) will meet third-seeded Bridgewater (14-11, 13-5) at 8 p.m. Thursday. Roanoke beat Bridgewater 78-72 on Jan. 2.
"We have to play composed basketball and take care of the basketball," Roanoke coach Carla Flaherty said. "They do a good job of turning teams over."
Roanoke has won four of its last five games.
"We have just as much talent as everybody else," Flaherty said. "We have incredible depth; that can play to our advantage."
Fourth-seeded Randolph-Macon will meet fifth-seeded Shenandoah at 3 p.m.
All-ODAC women
The ODAC handed out its women's basketball honors Wednesday.
W&L junior guard Erin Hughes, who averages 13.0 points, made the All-ODAC first team.
W&L senior guard Taylor Casey, who averages 13.5 points and who leads the league in 3-pointers (65) and free-throw percentage (87.9%), made the second team. So did W&L senior forward Andy Smithey (11.0 ppg) and Hollins sophomore guard Kayla Surles (16.1 ppg, 4.3 apg).
W&L sophomore guard Megan Horn (8.7 ppg, 4.2 apg) made the third team, as did Roanoke junior guard Kristina Harrel (11.3 ppg).
Dickens was chosen coach of the year in recognition of her successful first season as Emory & Henry's head coach.
Randolph-Macon senior center Kelly Williams, who leads the ODAC in scoring (16.8 ppg) and rebounding (11.6 rpg), was named both the player of the year and the scholar-athlete of the year.
Lynchburg's Abby Oguich was chosen the rookie of the year, while Bridgewater's Madison Baum and Emory & Henry's Peyton Williams were the co-defensive players of the year.
All-ODAC men
The ODAC also passed out its men's basketball honors Wednesday.
W&L sophomore Curtis Mitchell was named the defensive player of the year for the second straight season. He averages a league-high 10.0 rebounds and ranks second in blocks (66).
W&L junior guard William Brueggeman (18.0 ppg) made the first team.
Mitchell, who averages 10.4 points, made the second team. So did Ferrum senior guard Rashad Reed (16.7 ppg) and Roanoke senior guard Caleb Jordan (12.0 ppg).
Randolph-Macon sophomore guard Buzz Anthony was named the player of the year for the second straight year. He also was named the scholar-athlete of the year. He averages 15.5 points and leads the league in assists (152) and steals (57).
Josh Merkel of regular-season champ Randolph-Macon was chosen coach of the year for the third straight year.
Randolph-Macon's Miles Mallory was named the rookie of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.