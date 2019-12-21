Basham

Junior defensive end Carlos Basham Jr. (right), who has 10 sacks this season, plans to return to Wake Forest next fall.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2018

Northside High School graduate Carlos Basham Jr. of Wake Forest tweeted Saturday that he has decided to return to Wake next fall for his senior season.

The defensive end earned All-ACC first-team honors as a fourth-year junior this season. His team will play Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl on Friday afternoon.

Basham had told The Roanoke Times in an interview earlier in the week that he was going to wait until after the Pinstripe Bowl to decide whether to turn pro and enter the 2020 NFL Draft or return to Wake for his final season of eligibility.

But on Saturday, he revealed his decision.

“I’ll be returning to Wake for my senior season,” Basham tweeted. “Got a lot of work to do, and these boys on the team are going to make this a special season to remember.”

All-ACC first-team receiver Sage Surratt also announced Saturday he will return to Wake Forest next fall, when he will be a fourth-year junior.

Basham has 10 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 13 QB hurries and three forced fumbles this season.

