Men’s basketball
Wednesday
No. 5 Virginia (7-0) at Purdue (4-3)
7:15 p.m. at Mackey Arena, W. Lafayette, Ind.
TV: ESPN2
Last meeting: Virginia defeated Purdue 80-75 in overtime in the championship game of the NCAA South Regional at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg), C Jay Huff (10.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg), G Kihei Clark (9.6 ppg, 5.0 apg), G Casey Morsell (5.0), G Tomas Woldetensae (3.2 ppg).
Purdue probable starters: G Jahaad Proctor (14.6 ppg), C Matt Haarms (11.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg), G Eric Hunter Jr. (10.3 ppg), F Aaron Wheeler (6.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg), G Nojel Eastern (3.7 ppg).
NOTES: Purdue has played a tough early schedule, most recently losing to Florida State 73-70 in overtime Saturday in the Emerald Coast Classic final in Niceville, Florida. ... Gone from the Boilermakers’ Elite 8 roster are Carson Edwards, who scored 24.3 points per game, and fellow guard Ryan Cline, Purdue’s second-leading scorer for the season. ... Of the returnees, Haarms was the top scorer (9.4) and rebounder (5.4). He also had 74 blocked shots, compared to 69 for the rest of the team. ... Wednesday night’s game is part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. ... UVa has played at Purdue only once, when a 25th-ranked Boilermakers’ squad defeated a Dave Leitao-coached UVa team 61-59. ... Current Purdue head coach Matt Painter was in his second season as the Purdue head coach at that time. ... It will be the first outing for Virginia since a 46-26 victory over Maine on Nov. 27. ... It appears that senior forward Braxton Key could be out for a while after wrist surgery, while guard Kody Stattmann has not played since Nov. 16 as the result of an undisclosed illness.
— Doug Doughty
