LEXINGTON — The Bridgewater College football game has not lost a game all season.
But Eagles coach Mike Clark, a former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator under Frank Beamer, does not want his team thinking about an ODAC title and the NCAA Division III playoffs just yet.
Clark thought of his former boss after the No. 25 Eagles beat Washington and Lee 31-14 on Saturday at Wilson Field.
"In 2001, I remember Frank came and talked to our team [when BC practiced at Tech before a game at Emory & Henry]," said Clark, who steered BC to the 2001 Stagg Bowl. "He said something that stuck with me, and we still repeat it with our kids. He said in a situation like this when everybody around you starts talking big, when they're talking big picture, you better think small.
"That's kind of the mantra. This was about W&L for the whole week. We didn't talk about the rankings. We didn't talk about the postseason."
The Eagles (7-0, 5-0 ODAC), who cracked the Division III coaches Top 25 poll Monday for the first time since 2007, have won 11 straight games dating back to last season.
Last weekend, Emory & Henry beat W&L 48-42 on a 39-yard Hail Mary pass on the final play of the game.
But it did not take a Hail Mary pass to beat W&L (4-3, 3-2) this time. Bridgewater took the lead for good early in the second quarter.
Bridgewater, which is tied atop the ODAC standings with Randolph-Macon, won at W&L for the first time in 10 years.
W&L hurt Bridgewater with two big plays in the first half. But the Eagles shut out W&L in the second half.
"We had our eyes in the wrong position and that's what caused those [explosive] plays," BC linebacker Re'Shaun Myers said. "But we talked about it over halftime and came back out with a … mentality of stopping their explosives, because that's what they're known for."
Myers, the 2018 ODAC defensive player of the year, is in his third season at Bridgewater after transferring from Coastal Carolina. He had seven tackles Saturday. He also forced a fumble by W&L quarterback Jack Pollard, paving the way for BC's lone second-half touchdown.
W&L was held under 30 points for the first time since a 26-14 season-opening loss to Dickinson.
"They're a great defense. They were fast, physical," Pollard said.
The Eagles held W&L to a season-low 198 yards of total offense, including 64 in the second half. W&L finished with a season-low 153 yards rushing.
"They were really sound tacklers, really didn't give us opportunities to get any extra yards on any plays," W&L coach Garrett LeRose said.
Unlike W&L, Bridgewater was able to sustain drives. The Eagles kept the ball for almost 39 minutes.
"They wore us down," LeRose said.
W&L held BC to 87 yards rushing. But BC quarterback Jay Scroggins completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns.
"They like to stack the box and shut down our run game, … but our receivers were winning one-on-one battles," Scroggins said.
Scroggins is in his fourth year at Bridgewater after transferring from Shepherd. He threw his first interception of the year Saturday.
Pollard, who missed W&L's loss to Emory & Henry because of a hip injury, started Saturday. He ran for 91 yards and one TD on 12 carries but completed just two of 13 passes for 45 yards and one TD with one interception.
Pollard scored on a 56-yard run to give W&L a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter.
But Logan Weis kicked his third field goal of the game to give BC the lead for good at 9-7 early in the second quarter.
Scroggins threw a 10-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 16-7.
Pollard teamed with Montgomery Owen on a 38-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to 16-14 with 4:20 left in the second quarter.
But Scroggins found Devonte Smith in the left corner of the end zone for a 17-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 23-14 with 1:23 left before halftime.
