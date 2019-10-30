CHARLOTTESVILLE — Apparently, it’s not too early to start talking about college basketball in October.
That’s especially the case with teams like defending men’s national champion Virginia preparing to start the season in seven days.
The Cavaliers open play at Syracuse on Nov. 6, which actually is the same date as Virginia’s 2018-19 opener against Towson at John Paul Jones Arena.
“We have not started on the road in a conference game … ever,” said Tony Bennett, Virginia’s 11th-year head coach.
“Always, playing against a team like Syracuse that’s a little bit unconventional, is challenging in that regard and then the newness of our team makes for a situation I haven’t experienced here.”
Gone from the 2018-19 team that finished 35-3 are top scorers De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome — all of whom turned pro with remaining eligibility.
Other ranked teams also lost top underclassmen to the pros and Virginia has been ranked No. 11 in the preseason.
There are three seniors on Virginia’s roster, including Sam Hauser, a transfer from Marquette who will not be eligible until the 2020-2021 season.
On the flip side, there are five freshmen, including 7-foot redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro, three signees and walk-on Chase Coleman. Junior college transfer Tomas Woldetensae is another newcomer.
“What comes over time — and we talk about it a lot — is less thinking and more anticipation,” Bennett said. “Not much defense is reaction nowadays. That’s why Syracuse has always been good. When we’ve been at our best defensively, it’s the ability to read things quickly.”
Virginia returns only two players who averaged playing more than 20 minutes, NCAA championship game starters Kihei Clark (26.8 minutes per game) and Mamadi Diakite (21.8).
The Cavaliers almost lost Diakite, who made known his interest to return for a fifth year in the final minutes before the deadline to declare for pro eligibility.
Team leaders include Braxton Key, a transfer from Alabama who averaged 19.8 minutes, and 7-footer Jay Huff (9.4 minutes).
“There’s no substitute for experience and intangibles are built over time,” Bennett said.
“Our practices have looked a little different this year, with a little more teaching, but it is a team that made a lot of improvement from where we started to where we are now.”
What jumps out at Bennett is the size of a team that includes Huff (7 foot 1, 243 pounds), Caffaro (7-0, 244), freshman Kadin Shedrick (6-11, 214), Diakite (6-9, 224), Key (6-8, 230) and freshman Justin McKoy (6-8, 221).
That doesn’t include Hauser, a 6-8, 225-pounder who averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds last year at Marquette.
Hauser had been there only three years and did not have the instant eligibility afforded a graduate transfer.
“I think this team is pretty good,” said Hauser, whose Marquette team was 24-10 last year. “I think people are sleeping on them a little bit and I think they’re [the Cavaliers] going to open some eyes and surprise some people.
“It’s going to be a little different from last year because they’re not going to have three NBA guys playing on one team, but I think they’re going to get the job done.
“Overall, just the culture that’s been set here and the standards that have been set in stone … is the thing that’s jumped out the most to me. Everybody’s going hard and you know everybody in the room has the right intentions.”
