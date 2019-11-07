The Roanoke College men's basketball team is undergoing an offensive makeover.
The Maroons no longer boast post player Josh Freund, who ranked third in the ODAC in scoring (18.3 ppg) and second in rebounding (10.7 rpg) as a senior last year. He is now playing professionally for an Israeli squad steered by former Radford University coach Brad Greenberg.
The 6-foot-7 Freund, a two-time All-ODAC first-team pick who earned Division III second-team All-America honors as a junior, was the focal point of the offense the past two years. Don't expect Roanoke to pound the ball inside as much this year.
"We'll change our offensive identity to some degree," said Roanoke College coach Clay Nunley, who is entering his fourth season at the school. "The strength of our team will be a little more perimeter-based now. It doesn't mean we can't score inside. It's just, the last two years, so much went through Josh."
The Maroons, who open the season Sunday at Methodist, return three starters from a team that went 19-8 overall and tied for third place in the ODAC with an 11-5 league mark. The team lost in the ODAC semifinals.
Despite the loss of its go-to scorer, Roanoke has been picked fourth out of 13 teams in the ODAC's preseason coaches poll.
"We have the pieces to … try to make a run for the ODAC championship," senior guard Caleb Jordan said. "We're definitely going to have to adjust, not having Josh. Anytime you take away 17-18 points a game, it's definitely going to hurt. But I think we have a lot of guys that are capable of stepping up and scoring."
Roanoke led the league in 3-point field-goal percentage (40.9 percent) last year. But open 3-pointers might be harder to come by this season without Freund drawing two defenders inside.
"A lot of teams would double-team him. … He would find those guys that were open," said senior guard/forward Joe Mikalauskas, a Lord Botetourt graduate. "This year we might have to work a little harder creating open shots."
When Roanoke does score inside this year, it is more likely to be with guards penetrating to the basket, rather than with a standout big man scoring in the paint.
"We can't solely rely on the 3," Nunley said. "We've got to score at the rim. We might do that a little differently this year. Last year we could do that by throwing it in the post. This year we might do that more off drives, we might do that more off maybe transition."
Roanoke also must replace guard C.J. Miles, who averaged 11.0 points as a senior. He sank a team-high 52 3-pointers last year.
"He could shoot it from deep, and that opens up your offense in a lot of ways," Nunley said. "I don't know if we have guys that can make shots like he did, but I think we have a number of guys who, when they're open, the are very able shot-makers."
Mikalauskas, a returning starter, is back after averaging 9.5 points and draining 42 3-pointers last year.
Three other starters will come from the perimeter quartet of Jordan (8.6 ppg); Tripp Greene (8.8 ppg); returning starter Dillon Thomas (7.5 ppg); and returning starter Nick Price, a Northside graduate who averaged 3.7 points and 2.7 assists. Price and Jordan will handle the ball-handling duties.
"Everybody will step up," Mikalauskas said. "It won't be just one guy; I don't that will be our thing this year. … Anyone on any night can step up."
"We have a chance to be a more balanced team," Nunley said.
Ethan Rohan, a 6-7 freshman, will succeed Freund in the post.
Former Maroons guard Jorden Davis is now on the team at ODAC rival Guilford in his home state of North Carolina.
The bench this year includes freshman Kasey Draper, a Northside graduate who will be Mikalauskas' backup.
"He's picked up stuff quicker than a normal freshman does," Nunley said.
Roanoke ranked second in the ODAC in scoring defense (63.4 ppg) last year — but that was with Freund.
Nunley hopes the Maroons can remain stingy without Freund.
"That's probably the biggest question for us defensively, that we rebound the ball in a way that allows us to not get penalized with second shots," Nunley said. "I don't think there's one guy that we look at that we say, 'He can go get nine or 10 boards on a given night.’ … Our guards have to be good rebounding guards."
Roanoke's home opener will be Nov. 15, when the Maroons face Goucher on the opening night of the Dick Leftwich Tip-Off Tournament.
