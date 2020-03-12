The NCAA announced that it has canceled the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, as well as all other NCAA winter sports championships and all NCAA spring sports championships.
"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," the NCAA statement said.
The NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments were scheduled to begin next week. The men's field was expected to include UVa, and the women's field was expected to include Virginia Tech.
After the NCAA announcement, Tech point guard Taja Cole tweeted a crying emoji. The Hokies were expecting to reap an at-large NCAA Tournament bid for the first time in 14 years.
Cole tweeted a message to Tech coach Kenny Brooks.
"We had a great season and you took my game to new heights," she tweeted. "God I wanted to go get that NCAA tournament so bad for you, my teammates and this state."
The NCAA Division I indoor track and field championships were scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Fifteen Virginia Tech athletes and five UVa athletes had been expected to compete.
The NCAA Division I wrestling championships were set for next week. Nine Hokies had been expected to compete, including second-seeded Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg). Six Cavaliers had also been expected to compete.
The Division I women's swimming and diving championships were set for next week, with the men's swimming and diving championships scheduled to be held in two weeks. UVa was to have sent 27 members of its men's and women's swimming and diving program to the NCAAs. Virginia Tech was to have sent three divers.
The ACC had already suspended sporting activities, including participation in the NCAAs, earlier Thursday, prior to the NCAA announcement.
The Division III indoor track and field championships were scheduled to begin Friday. Washington and Lee's Joe O'Connor and Southern Virginia's Murray Bingham were to have competed, as well as Salem graduate Davonta Womack of Bridgewater.
The Division III wrestling championships were scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Three wrestlers from W&L, two from Ferrum and one from SVU were to have competed.
The Division III men's and women's swimming championships were to begin on March 18. Eight W&L swimmers were scheduled to compete.
The Division III men's and women's basketball tournaments began last week and were to have continued Friday with the Sweet 16 games. Three state teams were still alive — the Randolph-Macon men and the Christopher Newport men and women.
