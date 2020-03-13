As more local colleges suspended sports Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA announced its intention to give spring-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility.
The NCAA Division I Council's coordination committee announced Friday it decided that "eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I athletes who participated in spring sports."
Radford athletic director Robert Lineburg applauded the NCAA's decision.
"I certainly support the Council's recommendation on this," Lineburg said. "We'll look for guidance from the NCAA on how we can put this into play."
The NCAA Division III administrative committee made a similar decision Friday, announcing it would grant an additional season or semester of eligibility to Division III spring-sports athletes.
"For our [senior] student-athletes, they all have jobs lined up. They're headed off to their next step in June," Washington and Lee women's lacrosse coach Brooke O'Brien said. "So it's highly unlikely any of that would be utilized by our seniors."
Also Friday, the NCAA Division II administrative committee granted Division II spring athletes another year of eligibility.
On Thursday, many conferences and schools had suspended sporting activities and the NCAA had cancelled the NCAA winter and spring sports championships. More schools suspended sporting events Friday.
The NCAA decisions Friday give another year of eligibility to spring athletes of all ages, not just current seniors.
But the decisions apply only to spring-sports athletes, not to winter-sports athletes such as basketball players and wrestlers.
The Division I council still has plenty of details to iron out. To accommodate current seniors who want to come back next year, the NCAA will have to expand its limits on how many scholarships a team can give out. It will have to expand roster limits as well.
"Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time," the NCAA said in its statement. "Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed."
When the NCAA does expand the scholarship numbers for teams, Division I schools will have to find money for the extra scholarships for any current seniors who want to stick around.
"At this level [of Division I], funds are tight," Lineburg said. "But we would explore that from a university decision."
Of course, some current seniors nationwide who are graduating in May might seek to use their extra year at another university as a graduate transfer.
Division III schools do not pass out athletic scholarships, so many Division III athletes might not be able to afford more school.
The NCAA's decision Thursday to cancel championships was a tough blow for the W&L women's lacrosse team.
The 5-1 Generals knocked off former NCAA champs Salisbury and Gettysburg this month, and had risen to No. 4 in this week's national coaches poll. So ending the spring with an NCAA title certainly seemed like a realistic goal before the NCAA pulled the plug on its spring championships.
"Particularly for our senior class, it's absolutely heartbreaking," O'Brien said.
On Thursday night, W&L cancelled all of its teams' games from Saturday through April 18. But O'Brien said her team assumes it has played its final game and will not resume playing next month.
"Our goal was to win a national championship, get back to the Final Four. So as soon as the NCAA came out yesterday with the guidance that all championships had been cancelled, we knew that in effect our season was over," O"Brien said Friday. "So we had one last practice yesterday afternoon and kind of processed everything as a team."
On Friday, Roanoke College announced it was suspending athletic activities indefinitely. Roanoke, which is moving classes online until early April, will reevaluate the athletics suspension when classes resume on campus.
"We were thinking we'd try to move on with our intercollegiate athletic play, but at the end of the day, really couldn't justify keeping our student-athletes around when you're not keeping everybody else around," Roanoke athletic director Scott Allison said.
"With the way this thing has spread, … everything kind of snowballed and turned into an avalanche for all of us in intercollegiate athletics."
Is there really a possibility that Roanoke will resume spring sports next month?
"There certainly is hope," Allison said.
Would Roanoke athletes even want to resume playing, now that a berth in an NCAA tournament is no longer going to be the ultimate prize?
"The reaction of the kids has certainly been disappointment, but when we talk and give them hope that there's still an opportunity to play, there's still plenty of kids out there … that certainly want to compete," Allison said.
The ODAC, which includes W&L, Roanoke, Ferrum and Hollins, announced later Friday it was suspending all ODAC regular-season games indefinitely, beginning Saturday. Ferrum and Hollins had made their own suspension announcements Thursday.
Southern Virginia announced Friday that it would suspend athletic activities beginning Monday.
The Capital Athletic Conference, which includes SVU, announced Friday it was cancelling CAC regular-season games and CAC championships for the rest of the school year.
The Big South, which includes Radford, announced Friday it would suspend sports through at least March 30. The league had already announced Thursday it was suspending sports through through Sunday.
The Radford men's and women's basketball seasons had already come to premature ends Thursday.
Radford was the No. 2 seed and one of the host schools for the Big South women's basketball tournament, which was cancelled Thursday. Radford had a shot to go to the WNIT, but the WNIT was also cancelled Thursday.
The Radford men's basketball team was assured of an NIT bid, but the NCAA-run NIT was also cancelled Thursday.
"It's certainly painful for both [teams]," Lineburg said. "For the women's program in particular, … [losing] a chance to win a championship potentially on our home floor was particularly devastating."
