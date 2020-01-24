VMI logo

Men's Basketball

Saturday

Mercer at VMI

1 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: WWCW (CW5)

Records: Mercer 9-11, 3-4 Southern Conference; VMI 6-15, 1-7.

Notes: Mercer is on a three-game wining streak. … Mercer's Djordje Dimitrijevic is averaging 17.7 points, but he has scored more than 22 points for five straight games. He was named the SoCon player of the week on Monday. Last week, he had 26 points and six 3-pointers in a 73-62 comeback win over VMI and had 25 points and six 3-pointers in a win at Samford. … In last week's meeting with VMI, Mercer trailed 38-27 at halftime but shot 60.7% from the field in the second half. VMI turned the ball over nine times in the second half. … Travis Evee averages 13 points for VMI.

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments