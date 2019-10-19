Tyray Devezin rushed for 193 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries to lead the Mercer football team to a 34-27 win over VMI in a Southern Conference game Saturday in Macon, Georgia.
Mercer (3-4, 2-2), which led the entire second half, beat VMI (4-4, 3-2) for the fourth straight year.
Mercer quarterback Robert Riddle threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to give his team the lead for good at 10-6 with 9:37 left in the second quarter.
With Mercer up 13-6 later in the second quarter, Riddle was knocked out of the game with a leg injury. The Macon Telegraph reported that he was scheduled to have surgery Saturday night.
Mercer scored on a fake field-goal attempt in the third quarter. The holder, Harrison Frost, threw a 9-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 20-6.
Backup QB Kaelan Riley threw a 12-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 27-6 with 4:10 left in the third quarter.
Salem graduate Alex Ramsey of VMI scored on a 1-yard run with 14:56 left in the fourth quarter.
Reece Udinski threw a 2-yard TD pass to Fort Chiswell graduate Colby Rider to cut the lead to 27-20 with 10:08 to go.
But Devezin scored on a 56-yard run to extend the lead to 34-20 with 3:01 left.
Ramsey scored on another 1-yard run to cut the lead to 34-27 with 56 seconds to go. But Mercer recovered VMI’s onside kick.
Udinski completed 26 of 46 passes for 263 yards. He has still not thrown an interception this year.
Ramsey ran for 125 yards.
Lord Botetourt graduate Grant Clemons kicked two field goals for the Keydets.
The game had a weather delay in the third quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.