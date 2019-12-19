On Saturday, Melanie Newman will make history — again.
Newman, who was the radio play-by-play voice of the Salem Red Sox this year, will be a sideline reporter for the national radio broadcasts of four upcoming bowl games.
Her first assignment will be Saturday, when she teams with play-by-play announcer Jamie Seh and analyst Dani Welniak for the BowlDayRadio broadcast of the Cure Bowl between Liberty and Georgia Southern.
It will be the first time a team of all women will handle the national radio broadcast of an FBS game, according to the Cure Bowl.
"It's pretty incredible," Newman said in a phone interview this week. "[BowlDayRadio] had initially assigned me to the [Las] Vegas Bowl [which will also be on Saturday] and then called me back and said they were going to reassign me to Cure and that they were kind of playing around with the idea of making it all-female crew.
"It was three people who are qualified to do the job in the first place and it just so happens that we're all female."
This will be the second time this year that Newman has made history.
While Newman did most of the Salem Red Sox broadcasts by herself, she was joined for 15-20 road games by Suzie Cool. A Salem visit to Potomac in April marked the first time a team of two women ever broadcast a Minor League Baseball or Major League Baseball game. That game brought the duo national attention.
"I never expected this year to go like this," Newman, 28, said. "To be [on] the first all-female team this year in baseball and football, … it's really awesome. As much as I want to say I feel lucky, I know that I've put in the work to deserve this in the first place."
The Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida, will be the first bowl game in Liberty history. The broadcast will be heard on SiriusXM Radio (Sirius Ch. 133, XM Ch. 207).
The bowl is a great fit for Newman because she was the sideline reporter for Liberty's home football games on ESPN Plus this year.
"To know Liberty as well as I do, it's such a weight off of my shoulders already as far as the study time," she said.
An all-woman crew is a good tie-in for the Cure Bowl, which has raised more than $3 million for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation since 2015.
Seh, the sports director for an Orlando TV station, did the radio play-by-play for the Orlando team in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football. Welniak, the sports director of a Kansas City TV station, is the sideline reporter for the Kansas City Chiefs' radio broadcasts. Welniak used to play in the Women's Football Alliance.
Newman will be working with male announcers for Monday's broadcast of the Gasparilla Bowl. That game will pit Marshall against Central Florida in Tampa, Florida.
Her other bowl games will be the Birmingham Bowl in Alabama and the Armed Forces Bowl in Texas. This is the second straight year she has worked for BowlDayRadio.
Newman received national TV exposure Sunday night. She was the reporter for ESPN2's telecast of the World Axe Throwing League's world championship.
She is still planning to return to Salem for the 2020 baseball season, unless she lands a radio job with a Class AA ballclub in the coming months.
